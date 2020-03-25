Ian Wright voices his opinion on famous Arsenal Luis Suarez bid

Ian Wright has become the latest individual to criticize Arsenal for their efforts to sign Luis Suarez in 2013.

The Gunners wanted to poach the Uruguayan from Liverpool in 2013 and they had been informed that he had a release clause of £40 million.

The Gunners added one pound to their offer to make it an offer of £40,000,001 for the former Ajax man.

However, they were ridiculed by Liverpool’s owner on Twitter for their bid and it later emerged that the Premier League Golden Boot winner never had such a release clause.

Wright has admitted that it was a laughable situation and that it is a nightmare to think about it as an Arsenal fan.

He said as quoted by Football London: “It’s a nightmare to think about because there was a time when he could have gone to Arsenal but they made that ridiculous bid, a pound extra.

“He not only left a Liverpool side that should have won the Premier League, he went to Barcelona and made that side a better team than they were.

“He’s amazing.”

The Uruguayan eventually left Liverpool the next year and joined Barcelona. He has now won several trophies at Camp Nou including the Spanish league, Spanish Cup and the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can convince Arsenal own top striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ignore the Catalans and remain at the Emirates beyond his current deal.