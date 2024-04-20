Ian Wright declares that Arsenal need to get that “special weapon” this summer

According to Ian Wright, Arsenal must make two signings this summer to get the upper hand in getting the job done when it matters.

The legendary ex-Arsenal player acknowledged that Arsenal’s standards are still not that high after the Gunners’ 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayern (which saw them fail to qualify for the semi-finals).

However, he believes that adding a left-back and a world-class midfielder could massively elevate them.

In terms of left-back, the topic has come up several times in the last few days, and Wright simply reiterates it. But when it comes to midfield, he advises Mikel Arteta not to simply add any midfielders to his project. The former striker advocates for the club to sign a top midfielder who can wield significant influence, provide moments of brilliance to win games, and possess a killer shot and an eye for the final pass.

“I just feel like we’re inexperienced, and we’re just still short a couple of players,” said Wright on the Wrighty House podcast. “I think he’s got to do something about the left-back slot, about a real midfielder that can pass it forward, who can get forward and hit those shots. We need that X-Factor player.

“We need somebody who can come in who’s totally different from everything else. Somebody who you can think to yourself at least that he’s that special weapon.”

Wright’s advice is worth considering. There will undoubtedly be a new left-back at the Emirates Stadium next season. As for the other deal for the special weapon, I’m not sure about you, but I wouldn’t mind if it could be a game changer for this Arsenal team.

To be honest, someone like Emile Smith Rowe or Fabio Vieira could have been this; it’s just a shame they didn’t get the opportunity.

