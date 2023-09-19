Ian Wright warns that Arsenal need to do one thing if they are going to win the title

Arsenal eventually managed to take all three points at Goodison Park, something they hadn’t done since 2017. That victory in itself indicates progression by the Gunners; it shows they are eager to right their wrongs, go all the way, and win the league.

After the win over Everton, Arsenal legend Ian Wright took some time to comment on his former club’s title hopes. He underlined how tight and difficult their schedule is, but he is convinced Arteta and the boys will be able to thrive in the coming games against PSV, Spurs (in the North London derby next weekend), Brentford, Bournemouth, and Lens. Then, on October 8th, they will face their first true test of the season when they face Manchester City.

He stated that Arsenal’s only chance of winning the league is if they defeat Manchester City. Last season, the Citizens, who went on to win the league, beat them home and away, which Wright admits he doesn’t want to happen again.

He said on Premier League Productions as transcribed by the Metro: “Those three games are big, but I wouldn’t say the PSV one so much because it’s a Champions League game; it’s the first one we’re not really into the meat and bones of yet.

“It’s a big game for Arsenal, but then obviously Tottenham and their form, which is very, very good, so the derby is going to be unbelievable.

“Then it’s Manchester City, and I believe if Arsenal have serious intentions of winning the league, they’re going to have to beat them at least once.

“They’re going to have to beat them and beat the teams around them, and then hope the other teams are able to cause Man City problems as well, because if they don’t beat them at least once, it’s going to be very, very difficult to do it.

“You have to get something from them and then build the momentum and confidence in the team, so when you get to them, I’m pleased they dug this one out.”

The race for the 2023–24 Premier League title is taking shape. Man City still has an unblemished record and appears unbeatable. If Arsenal can keep their momentum going, they’ll be able to get past the Citizens with a win over them at the Emirates and have a chance to set the pace of the title race like they did last season.

