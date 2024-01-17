Ian Wright worried about Arsenal’s missed chances – “It’s not right what’s going on”

Ian Wright has changed his mind about Arsenal’s pressing transfer need, which he emphasized in the tweet below.

We need a killer. pic.twitter.com/BqnwJ0wFMO — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 7, 2024

Some Arsenal fans refuse to believe that even if they do not recruit a striker this winter, they can still win the league.

Looking at their forwards squandering opportunities in the last few games and hearing pundits suggest Arsenal is just a striker away from winning the 2023–24 Premier League, it is understandable that the Gooners are keen on a striker being signed this winter.

Unfortunately, there are various obstacles in Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker; due to FFP, the Gunners may end up not signing one.

Notably, on the Kelly and Wrighty show, Ian Wright stated that Arsenal may not need to sign a striker; instead, they should investigate why their attackers, who were in form last season, are now underperforming. “I don’t think so no, with time to reflect, watching that game, I was seeing so many chances created and missed, and it was so frustrating.

“But with hindsight, I probably wouldn’t have put that tweet out, but that’s how it goes,” said Wright of the conversation that Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker. “We’re creating chances; to have four players in double figures last season nowhere near their numbers, it’s an anomaly; it’s not right what’s going on.”

According to Wright’s argument, Arteta and his technical bench must analyze what they are doing wrong in reference to their attacking play. They can consider changing their training techniques, changing how they set up in attack, playing with a front two, or their forwards swapping positions during play.

Yes, Arsenal would benefit from buying a striker, but they can still win the league without that deal, as seen last season. Last season, their defensive collapse cost them the league but they still scored goals regularly.

Let us all hope that Arteta has had a chance to rectify these misses while he was in dubai…

