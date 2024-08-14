Ian Wright worried that Arsenal has missed out on the signing of the season

Arsenal was one of the clubs interested in signing Dominic Solanke this summer after his impressive season at Bournemouth.

The Englishman has been in fantastic form for some time, and last season was his best yet.

His goals helped Bournemouth finish around midtable, and it seemed almost certain that he would join a bigger club.

Arsenal has been linked with various strikers over the past few months, but with the summer window closing in less than 20 days, they still haven’t signed one.

Solanke was one of the goalscorers they could have added to their squad, but the Gunners have missed out on him since he has now joined Tottenham.

Ian Wright has reacted to the move and admits that Solanke is a striker Arsenal could have been pleased to sign. He also believes Solanke might become the signing of the season at Tottenham.

On The Overlap, Wright said:

“With Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, they lost their place last season but we can probably get the goals from them if they get back to where we know they can be. They’re better than they showed last season.

“Dominic Solanke could be the signing of the season at £65m. I like that move for them and I think he could be a good signing with the way he plays, he doesn’t get injured, he scores goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke has been in fine form in the Premier League, and he clearly could have done a great job for us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…