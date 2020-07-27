Ian Wright worries for Arsenal as he tips London rivals to sign quality player

Emiliano Martinez has been in fine form since he became Arsenal’s stand-in first-choice goalkeeper, and his fine form worries Ian Wright.

The Argentinean has never really been given a run in the first team since he joined the club before now. However, he got his chance when Bernd Leno became injured after the Premier League restart.

He has been an ever-present in the first team since that time, and he has been in inspiring form.

His fine form has helped Arsenal to earn some important Premier League points as well as to reach the final of the FA Cup.

When Leno is fit again, Martinez will be expected to return to the bench as the second choice, but Wright worries that the goalie might want more for himself and he even tipped Chelsea to make a move for him.

“Well when you go to a No 2, the first thing you do is worry because you think: ‘Has he had enough games? Will he be able to deal with the pressure?’,” Wright said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show via Express Sports.

“Obviously there’s no fans there but everybody spoke about Emi and how good he is but I didn’t realise how good he was because I didn’t see enough of him.

“I saw him in some cup games but he’s commanding, he makes great saves, he’s good on the ground, he’s got everything for a No 2.

“The thing that frightens me now with him is that when Bernd Leno does come back and he is fit, why would he want to continue as a No 2 when he’s played to this level being a No 1?

“He will surely want to go and be a No 1 now.”

The pundit added: “What frightens me is you look at someone like Frank and you look at what Chelsea’s doing, you just say to yourself: ‘Do you know something? Can we prise him away?’.

Martinez will hope that he can maintain his good form when the Gunners take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.