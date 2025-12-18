Ian Wright would take Man Utd man at Arsenal after transfer controversy

Bruno Fernandes was reportedly close to leaving Manchester United during the summer transfer window, with both the club and the Portugal international having an offer on the table that would have seen him move to Saudi Arabia. Manchester United were willing to sanction the sale and chose to place the decision firmly in the hands of the player, allowing him to determine his own future at Old Trafford.

From a financial perspective, the potential deal would have benefited all parties involved. Manchester United could have reinvested the funds, while Fernandes would have secured a significant financial package. Despite this, the midfielder remained, continuing to play a central role for the Red Devils. His influence has been undeniable, as he has often been the player responsible for preventing the club from slipping into even greater difficulty since his arrival in the Premier League.

Fernandes’ impact and potential elsewhere

Fernandes is widely regarded as one of the most influential players in English football. His ability to change games through creativity, leadership and goals has consistently set him apart. There is a strong belief that, if added to Arsenal’s current squad, he could make a decisive difference. His presence would significantly enhance their midfield and attacking output, and he is viewed as a player capable of leading a title charge and delivering the league crown.

The Portugal star recently disclosed that Manchester United were open to selling him during the summer, but stopped short of forcing him out, instead offering him the choice. This revelation sparked debate about the message such a stance sends to a key player who has carried significant responsibility at the club.

Ian Wright’s reaction to United’s stance

Ian Wright has responded strongly to Fernandes’ comments, expressing surprise at Manchester United’s approach, as quoted by The Overlap. He said, “You want the club to say, ‘you’re not going nowhere, you’re a massive part of this’. But Manchester United didn’t do that.”

Wright questioned the implications of the club’s position, adding, “They gave him the option and said, ‘if you want to go, you can go’. What is that saying to him? I would take him tomorrow.”

His remarks underline the regard in which Fernandes is held, not only for his technical ability but also for his leadership. The discussion has reinforced the view that Fernandes remains a player any top club would eagerly welcome.