Ian Wright’s comments about Tottenham should be a wake up call

Ian Wright has openly admitted that Tottenham looks good enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

He was asked if Tottenham can win the title and the former Gunner told the BBC as quoted by Mirror Football: “Yeah, looking at that, especially if teams are going to give them that much space, they are going to hurt people.”

Who can blame him? We can all see that Spurs are one of the best teams in the competition and as fans of their bitter rivals we cannot help but hope the wheels come off for them sooner rather than later.

For me, Wright’s comments were not out of place, as a matter of fact, I think that it should serve as a motivation to our players.

This is the season that Arsenal ought to return to the Champions League, and it isn’t good news that our rivals are already thinking about something bigger than that.

However, one way that our players can give us something good to talk about is to win a trophy or return to the top four.

Our current form makes any of these seem almost impossible at the moment, but if our players have needed something to wake them up, here it is, Tottenham might win the Premier League this season.