Ian Wright’s prediction for Arsenal target was spot-on

Last summer, Ian Wright predicted that supposed Arsenal target Donny Van De Beek would struggle for minutes at Manchester United, and he was proved dead right.

The Dutch midfielder was limited to just over 500 Premier League minutes this season, starting in just four of those matches, and is now being linked with a switch to North London.

90 Min claims that Arsenal have already made contact with the Red Devils over a move, and have even requested to be kept informed on his situation.

Ian Wright admitted last summer that he was the type of player that he wanted us to sign, but even predicted that DVB would struggle to play alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes due to playing a similar role in the team, a prediction which proved to be on the button.

“Donny van de Beek, he’s someone that I wish someone more like Arsenal could have taken,” Ian said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“When you look at [Paul] Pogba, what he’s doing, and you look at Bruno Fernandes – that is Donny van de Beek’s position.

“So people are thinking they’re going to see Van de Beek [sitting] with Pogba and Fernandes, but I don’t think that’s going to happen, because as much as he can play there, that’s not his preferred position to play.

“Listen, Donny van de Beek will be a good player for Man United in time because he’s a quality player. But is he what they need right now?”

Clearly Wright understood exactly the type of player United were getting, and maybe we could make his wish come true that he could come to the Emirates a year later than planned.

Do United have to consider Donny’s departure after failing to give him a fair chance this season?

