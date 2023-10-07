Ibrahimovic tells Piers Morgan how he turned down a chance to play for Arsenal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he had the opportunity to join Arsenal after visiting the club. During a recent interview with Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, Ibrahimovic shared details about this potential move.

According to Ibrahimovic, the arrangement involved him going on trial with Arsenal, and if he performed well, the club would have signed him. However, he ultimately decided to turn down the opportunity because he was not prepared to undergo a trial, choosing a different path in his football career.

He tells Morgan about the encounter with Arsene Wenger, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I came in his office, and we spoke and he was like, “What do you want?” He wanted to get to know me, to feel me. Because I think he is a type of person, he just don’t buy the player, he wants to know what he is buying I think. In the end, he had an Arsenal shirt with Number 9 and, “We want you to come and do a trial for two weeks.”

‘Everything was good until he said you come and do a trial. I was looking at him. Obviously he is Wenger, I am nobody at that moment. I said, “I don’t do trials”, and he was like, “What do you mean?”

‘”I don’t do trials, either you want me or you don’t want me, or else why am I here?” That was me, but it was not to play a game, it was me. “No, but you have to come and do a trial” and then, “No, no, you don’t understand, I don’t do trials”. That was it, I never went to Arsenal.’

It’s an interesting anecdote that sheds light on what could have been a different chapter in Ibrahimovic’s career, particularly in the context of his storied football journey.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ibrahimovic has had a successful career and will always be considered one of the best players ever to grace the football pitch.

We can only imagine how we would have been as a club if we had signed him at that career stage.

However, we do not have to worry about that now because we have had much better players in the years after that encounter.

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…