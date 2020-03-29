Iconic Arsenal Video – Nwankwo Kanu’s hat-trick that destroyed Chelsea in 1999

This is definitely an iconic Arsenal moment when the legendary Nigerian striker Nwanko Kanu gave us a fantastic 3-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were 2-0 up and cruising with just 15 minutes to go when Kanu poked his first of the game past De Goey, and just 8 minutes later he made it 2 after an assist from Overmars, but then, when it looked like the Gunners would be more than happy with a point, he topped it off with one of the most amazing goals ever from an Arsenal player.

If you have never seen this before I won’t spoil it by giving you the details, just watch this in awe…