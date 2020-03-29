Iconic Arsenal Video – The Per Mertesacker FA Cup Final against Chelsea 2017

This is a very special moment for Arsene Wenger as it was the last trophy he won with Arsenal, and it also made him the manager with the most ever wins in the FA Cup ever, a record that is hardly ever likely to be beaten.

It looked like it was going to be a facile win for Chelsea. They had won the League with ease and in the run up to the Final, the Gunners had lost practically all their back four to injury or suspension.

Sp Per Mertesacker was drafted in as an emergency replacement despite hardly playing in an injury-ravaged season which saw him play only a handful of games, but he played an absolute blinder!

A great video to watch….