“I’d be shocked” – Paul Merson predicts massive win for Arsenal against Man United

Our Gunners are on a mission to pull off one of the finest winning runs there is; they’re already in a 3-win run after the November international break, given they’ve dispatched Nottingham Forest, Sporting CP, and West Ham, scoring 13 goals in total.

That said, up next for them is a big clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Some Gooners are unsure of what to expect from this match. Manchester United seem to be on a new manager bounce. They appear revitalized and competitive, and they’re playing with purpose.

One might look at their 4-0 win over Everton last Sunday and get the feeling that this won’t be an “easy game”. If you’re such a person, you should listen to Paul Merson’s intriguing claims about that match.

The ex-Gunner predicts that Arteta and the boys will outwit Ruben Amorim at the Emirates Stadium. He still believes that the Red Devils have not yet mastered their new style, which leaves them vulnerable. Arsenal should take advantage of that and hand them a comprehensive beating.

On Sportskeeda, Merson raved about how Arsenal is currently playing well, and the players fully understand what they need to do and how to do it, giving them a massive edge in that battle.

He said, “Considering how well Arsenal are playing now, I’d be shocked if they don’t win three or four nil at the Emirates.

“But United are still working on their best shape under Amorim, while Arsenal under Arteta are flying at the moment. The Arsenal players know everything about their game and you will see that on the pitch in this game. I don’t see any other result than an Arsenal win, but I will go kind on the scoreline.”

Merson’s comments are what we Gooners love to hear. But the game will be played and won on the pitch. While United may have demonstrated they’re not at their strongest in their draw against Ipswich and victories over Bodo/Glimt and Everton. Even so it is in games against top teams like Arsenal that players typically perform at their peak.

Expecting a win is understandable; on a good day, title-chasing Arsenal should be dispatching Manchester United. However, that game won’t be easy; Arsenal would need to be perfect.

United would seek to exploit any weakness they think we have, and they might even settle for a draw, but for us a stalemate just isn’t enough; it can’t be when we want to catch up to Liverpool, who are 9 points ahead of us.

Darren N

