“I’d be surprised” Paul Merson predicts the Arsenal v Man Utd game

Paul Merson is confident that Arsenal will secure a Premier League victory over Manchester United this weekend, despite recent results that have prompted some caution among observers. Many have been hesitant with their predictions following United’s convincing win over Manchester City, a result that marked their first match under Michael Carrick. That performance has lifted optimism around Old Trafford, with the Red Devils eager to build momentum and continue collecting positive results.

United will approach the Arsenal fixture believing they are capable of another strong display. Beating City in such emphatic fashion has restored confidence within the squad, and they will see the upcoming match as another opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition. However, Arsenal present a different challenge, particularly given their consistency and overall quality throughout the season.

Arsenal is confident despite recent league slips

Arsenal head into the match having dropped points in back-to-back league games, which has slightly dented their momentum in the title race. Even so, their most recent competitive outing offered reassurance. The Gunners produced an impressive performance to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro, a result that underlined their ability to deliver on big occasions.

That European victory has helped restore belief, and there is a sense that Arsenal remain well equipped to respond positively in domestic competition. Mikel Arteta’s side has repeatedly shown resilience and an ability to bounce back quickly after setbacks. According to Merson, those qualities will be decisive when they face United.

Merson dismisses United resurgence talk

Merson has dismissed suggestions that United’s win over City dramatically changes the outlook for this fixture. He remains convinced that Arsenal will collect all three points and even predicted a comfortable margin of victory. As quoted by the Metro, he said: “It absolutely shocks me to death when people say this is now a massively different game after Manchester United beat City last weekend. In all honesty, I’d be surprised if Arsenal don’t win this.”

The former Arsenal player believes the Gunners have more than enough quality to control the match and capitalise on United’s vulnerabilities. While United will be confident after their recent success, Merson sees Arsenal as a level above at this stage. With kick off approaching, his prediction sets a clear expectation that Arsenal will deliver a strong statement performance in the Premier League.