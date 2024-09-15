I’d give Arsenal Women’s summer transfer business an 8/10. What about you?

On Friday, September 13th, at midnight, the Women’s Super League’s summer transfer window slammed shut. Here’s a summary of the business Arsenal Women did.

New recruits: Mariona Caldentey, Daphne van Domselaar, Rosa Kafaji

Outgoings: Vivianne Miedema, Sabrina D’Angelo, Kaylan Marckese, Gio Queiroz, Cloé Lacasse

Loans: Teyah Goldie, Michelle Agyemang

So how would you rate that summer business out of 10, Gooners?

Mariona and Kafaji are excellent offensive additions. Caldentey has been a hit for Barcelona Femeni, banging goals left, right, and centre, and she’s already hinted at how influential she’ll be. Kafaji, on the other hand, is dubbed the next great thing in Europe; she’s still being eased into the team, but pre-season had hinted at her quality. The two elevate Arsenal’s attack to new heights.

Van Domselaar has had a slow start to life at the club; she joined just as she was returning from a major injury. So far, the idea is that she’ll be our future GK (a great investment).

A move for Keira Walsh failed; Barca rejected a record bid from the club. Surely the plan now should be to get Walsh in next summer. Had she joined Arsenal, they would have easily been title favourites.

I’d give this summer transfer window an 8/10. I believe we should have signed another top defender, like Naomi Girma, besides the Walsh deal for a 10/10 transfer window. The Arsenal defenders have over the last 2 years suffered major injuries. I fear injuries in the defence could leave our Gunner Women exposed.

Either way, if the Arsenal women’s central defenders can stay fit, Jonas has all the tools to deliver, don’t you think so Gooners?

Susan N

