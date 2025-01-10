“I’d never use it as an excuse.” Arteta clarifies his comments on Carabao Cup ball

Mikel Arteta has provided clarification regarding his comments on the Carabao Cup ball, which became a talking point following Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the semi-final of the competition. The match saw the Magpies dominate much of the proceedings, leaving Arteta’s men struggling to find a way through and facing a daunting challenge to overturn the deficit in the second leg to secure a spot in the final.

After the game, Arteta unexpectedly highlighted the ball as a factor in his side’s difficulty in scoring, a remark that was widely interpreted as an excuse. This statement quickly sparked debate among fans and pundits, with rival supporters mocking Arsenal and questioning the legitimacy of the claim. Many viewed it as another instance of deflecting responsibility following a poor performance.

However, Arteta has now addressed the issue, insisting that his comment was not intended as an excuse for his team’s struggles. He explained his point while emphasising that adapting to such circumstances is part of the game. Arteta said as quoted by Mirror Football, he said:

“Every ball is different, different flight, different feeling. It is not an excuse. We adapt to that. I’d never use it as an excuse.”

Arteta’s clarification highlights his focus on adaptation and resilience, acknowledging that external factors like the ball are something teams must learn to manage. While his initial remarks might have been misunderstood, the manager has made it clear that his priority lies in improving the team’s performance rather than shifting blame.

For Arsenal, the focus now shifts to their upcoming FA Cup clash against Manchester United, a match that offers an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to deliver in high-stakes cup ties. With criticism still lingering from the Carabao Cup defeat, a strong performance against United could restore confidence and show that the Gunners are capable of competing in the most challenging matches. It’s crucial for Arsenal to seize this chance and prove they can rise to the occasion when it matters most.