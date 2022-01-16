“I’d sign him if I was a manager.” Keown suggests a Tottenham target for Arsenal

Martin Keown has suggested that Arsenal signs Tottenham target, Adama Traore.
The Wolves winger is one of the most attractive players in the Premier League and it is hard to stop him when he is on the move.
He has spent the last few seasons at Molineux, but it is only a matter of time before he leaves them.
Spurs want to sign him as Antonio Conte looks for a wing-back to play his favourite system.
However, they could face competition from Arsenal soon after Keown urged the Gunners to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
The former Aston Villa man scored as Wolves beat Southampton 3-1 and Keown said on BBC Final Score via Football365:
“I feel Traore is awesome at times and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it.
“It’s a lovely finish from him. I’d sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Traore is one of those players that are exciting to watch and can torment defences.
However, he has little to show in terms of stats because he rarely scores or provides an assist for a teammate.
Arsenal needs players who can do both to help with our push for a top-four finish.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
No thanks, guy is so erratic. Reminds me of Walcott in many ways
Fast
Bad at crossing
Bad 1st touch
Passes when should shoot
Shoots when should pass
Has a worldie every now and then
considering his abysmal goal-scoring record thus far, why would we ever pay a considerable sum so that we could frustratingly watch that first-hand…he’s literally scored 8 or maybe 9 goals for the Wolves in 120+ appearances…3 dressed up as a 9 proposition…that said, I get why others jump on the hype train, in that whenever you watch him he always seems to be on the precipice of greatness
A bit harsh on Theo don’t you think?the man scored over 100 goals for us.
YES, IN ALMOST TWELVE LONG AND WEARISOME YEARS. Much of them injured and when not injured mostly missing during the game . Way, way overhyped, unless like me, you are a realist.
Siamois I understand where you are coming from but can you honestly say Theo was good at:
Crossing?
Running with the ball?
Hold up play?
Reading a game?
Come on man, keeping players like him was one of the main reasons we never progressed for years….not bad but certainly not good.
Don’t mind people messing up with Theo’s goal scoring record, he started so early for Arsenal at 16yrs and people expected him as a teenager to score double figure or what?
He was unlucky to an extent having injuries but still this was not as poor as some of this so called fans present him.
He played as a winger almost throughout his time in Arsenal and was getting goals and assist. As at the time Van persie left for man u, Theo was our only reliable goal scoring forward.
During his time at Arsenal, go an check history how many winger got so many goals like him in Europe, I personally can’t count 10 ahead of him.
So many main strikers did not even score 100 goals in their top flight and yet some of the fans mess up our current and ex players at times as if they are sh!t.
It pains when see these guys not getting some little credit they deserve, football is not really easy as people think, they will understand if they’ve ever kick a ball before.
Theo should not be compared with Adama Traore
@PJ-SA
😂😂😂😂 The very same thing I think of every time I see him play…
You forgot, he can’t dribble …
Talent to burn but grossly overated because he isnt cultured enough and doesn’t produce anything. We have a player (pepe) who is far more effective and has an end result. Why do people not appreciate it, when it slaps you in the face and is under our noses. Traore is and enigma.
Zaha on steroids!!!!!
@Reggie
RealTalk…
This article is an unnecessary distraction because Arsenal’s woes right now are not in the wings. Besides, he isn’t better than any of our wingers.
MERELY THE OPINION OF AN EX- PLAYER WHO IS NOW A PUNDIT.
Nothing in Keowns opinion makes much sense, given Traores lack of productivenes He looks good when dribbling but hardly ever assists, nor scores.
No thanks Martin and I think almost all Gooners and, more importantly Arteta, will ignore this slightly odd tip.