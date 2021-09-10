“I’d switch 5 players for him!” Darren Bent tells Arsenal to do all they can to get England international

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sell some of their current players so that they can add Jude Bellingham to their squad.

Bellingham has become the latest top English youngster to break into the Three Lions team.

He currently plays for Borussia Dortmund and has been catching the attention of the likes of Liverpool and other English clubs.

He has been tipped to follow in the footstep of Jadon Sancho, who earned his first-team breakthrough at the German club and he has now returned to England with Manchester United.

Bent says if he was in the position to sign players for Arsenal, he would sell five players to land him, including Granit Xhaka.

He says Arsenal needs a player like him so much that he would give Dortmund five players plus £50million to take him to the Emirates.

Speaking on TalkSport, he said: “I’d literally switch five players for him, I’d chop in five for him.

“[Granit] Xhaka, [Mohamed] Elneny, Cedric, [Bernd] Leno, [Calum] Chambers. There’s your five and I’d give you £50million on top to get him.”

Signing him would be amidst the competition unless Arsenal returns to the top four.