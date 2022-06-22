‘I’d want £80M’ – Pundit claims that whatever Arsenal offer isn’t enough

Simon Jordan has claimed that however much Arsenal expect to sign Raphinha for wouldn’t be enough for Leeds United.

The Brazilian has been the club’s standout performer this season, scoring a number of key goals in helping his side to narrowly avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Whilst he is reported to have agreed personal terms with Barcelona, the fact that they escaped the campaign with their PL life means that a clause wasn’t triggered meaning that he could leave for a lowly fee, and they are now claimed to be in want of in excess of £50 Million.

Jordan insists that no matter how much Arsenal offered, he would negotiate for more, claiming that £50 Million wouldn’t be enough.

❌ “[£50m] isn’t enough for Raphinha.” 💷 “If #AFC want to buy him then they have got to pay top, top money!” 👊 “If Arsenal offer £50m I’d want £70m! If they offer £70m, I’d want £80m!” Simon Jordan urges #LUFC to get everything they can for Raphinha 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/oaZAStkkyc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 21, 2022

It seems like our chances of a deal depends on other players in the deal, with him seemingly having wanted to join Barca this summer, but I struggle to see why we would spend over £50 Million on him while we still need to bring in a top striker. I don’t really see the Spanish giants shelling out that sort of money either, regardless of the talent that he possesses due to their financial struggles, and Leeds could well have to lower their expectations or force their forward to stay beyond the summer.

Could Raphinha kick up a fuss and push Leeds into reconsidering their stance? How much do you think he is worth?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”