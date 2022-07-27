Idris Elba has his say on the signing of Gabriel Jesus

Idris Elba has spoken about the impact Gabriel Jesus could have on the Arsenal team in this campaign after his transfer to the club from Manchester City.

Jesus won multiple Premier League titles and other domestic trophies at City before leaving them for Arsenal.

They did not consider him their first-choice striker, yet he scored nearly 100 goals for them before leaving.

At Arsenal, he would be the main striker and he is expected to get even more strikes on the board.

The former Palmeiras man has been in fine form in pre-season and the Gunners’ fans are excited at the prospect of watching him play for their beloved club.

Elba believes he will bring something extra to their team.

“The signing is definitely going to put a bit of sexiness, a bit of pizzazz into the team.” He told Talk Sport.

“A striker comes in and is worth what he says on his number. I think that is always going to make the lads feel a lot more confident.

“I still think the team last season was strong, the push in the last quarter was very exciting, even though we didn’t get where we wanted to. But I’m still 100 per cent a Gooner.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We certainly expect Jesus to bring goals to our game, even if he is not the one scoring all of them.

The Brazilian has the technical skills to open up defences and make sure that his teammates get chances to score and that will also be needed in some games.