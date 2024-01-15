If a bid comes in from Aston Villa for Smith-Rowe , should Arsenal sell?

From Arteta’s comments and different claims, some might say Emile Smith-Rowe’s short-term future at Arsenal is set and the boss says he’s not going anywhere.

But, according to Alex Crook, there is a chance Arsenal will receive a bid for Smith Rowe. He claims the Hale End graduate has a genuine suitor who would leap at the chance to sign him. Aston Villa is this suitor’s name.

The Unai Emery-led team made a £25 million bid to sign the playmaker in 2021, but Arsenal turned it down and ended up granting the 23-year-old a new contract and giving him the No. 10 jersey. Smith Rowe was a hit at the time, and he was progressively working his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. Unfortunately, after promising in the 2021–22 season, he has struggled to break into the Arsenal lineup due to injuries. There were rumors that he may leave this winter, but nothing has come of it. Nonetheless, Crook believes Arsenal would face a difficult decision if a Villa bid for Smith Rowe arrives.

“Arsenal might have to move a couple of players out to get players in. There’s interest in Mohamed Elneny from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and they’d cash in on Thomas Partey if they could, given his injury record and the fact he’s on good wages,” said Crooks, addressing possible Arsenal winter exits.

“I’m keen to see what they do with Smith Rowe because I think Aston Villa’s interest is still there.”

With Arsenal’s need to sell to recruit, I have a feeling Smith Rowe won’t be assured to stay if a reasonable offer arrives. It is sometimes best to know when to sell because that opportunity may never come again.

Do you think Arsenal should listen to offers if any come in?

Darren N

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…