If a bid comes in from Aston Villa for Smith-Rowe , should Arsenal sell?

From Arteta’s comments and different claims, some might say Emile Smith-Rowe’s short-term future at Arsenal is set and the boss says he’s not going anywhere.
But, according to Alex Crook, there is a chance Arsenal will receive a bid for Smith Rowe. He claims the Hale End graduate has a genuine suitor who would leap at the chance to sign him. Aston Villa is this suitor’s name.
The Unai Emery-led team made a £25 million bid to sign the playmaker in 2021, but Arsenal turned it down and ended up granting the 23-year-old a new contract and giving him the No. 10 jersey. Smith Rowe was a hit at the time, and he was progressively working his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. Unfortunately, after promising in the 2021–22 season, he has struggled to break into the Arsenal lineup due to injuries. There were rumors that he may leave this winter, but nothing has come of it. Nonetheless, Crook believes Arsenal would face a difficult decision if a Villa bid for Smith Rowe arrives.
“Arsenal might have to move a couple of players out to get players in. There’s interest in Mohamed Elneny from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and they’d cash in on Thomas Partey if they could, given his injury record and the fact he’s on good wages,” said Crooks, addressing possible Arsenal winter exits.
“I’m keen to see what they do with Smith Rowe because I think Aston Villa’s interest is still there.”
With Arsenal’s need to sell to recruit, I have a feeling Smith Rowe won’t be assured to stay if a reasonable offer arrives. It is sometimes best to know when to sell because that opportunity may never come again.
Do you think Arsenal should listen to offers if any come in?
Darren N
For ESR sake I hope so, will always support our academy players!
NO, NO NO !!!
Arsenal can sell ESR if Aston Villa are ready to sell Douglas Luize to us in exchange. It’s unthinkable to sell to villa who are currently above us on the table without a best deal with them.
Too good a player to sell, get Arteta to play him more and hopefully we will see the player we know he can be
I agree Perry.As an aside, I prefer Kamara to Douglas Louiz.
Yes, but not just from Aston Villa, Arsenal should accept any reasonable bid from Brighton too,
A keep saying if Smith Rowe end up at a club like Brighton, would not in any be suprise the Seagulls touting £100 mil for his service in a year time
Have seen them done with less talented players.
Reluctantly I would say yes. For all the praise Arteta gives him in the media, he obviously does not give him enough chances. I would accept reasonable offers for Nelson, Viera, Lokonga and Tavares as well.
For a player like this to have the ineffective Havertz and almost non-existent Vieira ahead of him is shocking. Getting 3 mins in games is never a good thing for any player, let alone a young and very talented England international.
For his own sake, he should go there if an offer arrives from there. Emery knows how to get the best out of players, especially young ones.
Remember Emery’s handling of Saka, Martinelli, Guendouzi and Willock. I imagine what he will do with Smith Rowe. I hate to say this, but our current manager is way off Emery’s league
It’s utterly ridiculous that he hasn’t been given more chances…Yes he’s been injury prone over the last 18 months but surely he merits more than a couple of minutes at the end of a game that’s already lost…If Arteta doesn’t rate him then he should have been sold already…The longer he is kept at the Club just sitting on the bench the more his transfer value falls. So I congratulate Arteta and Edu managing to reduce the saleability of another Arsenal asset at a time when we need to be thinking of realising such assets .
If we sell ESR now, we’ll live to regret it. The boy hasn’t been allowed to settle back in the team following his injury. He’s always thrown in when the team is in trouble, rushed and pressured. Why can’t he be treated like the likes of Havertz? What’s Havertz got on Smith-Rowe? He’s not even close in terms of skill, but of course he’s the “Spanish delight” for Arteta.