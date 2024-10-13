If Any Arsenal Players Deserve a trophy – Saka does the most to prove he is World Class

For Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to be considered among the club’s greats, ex-Gunner Alan Smith believes he must lead the North London team to glory in either the league or the Champions League.

Since breaking into the scene, Saka has consistently improved in red and white. Season after season, he has added goals and assists to his game while also establishing himself as the player to watch for magical moments. Unfortunately, after four seasons of consistently playing for the Gunners, the 23-year-old has only an FA Cup medal to show for his efforts. Certainly, when evaluated alongside the legends, without any accolades to show, his contributions might be forgotten.

Alan Smith believes the Hale End graduate is fully committed and performing as expected, but both he and this Arsenal team need to crown his excellence with a major trophy.

Concerns have been raised about a potential injury he may have sustained while on international duty, during England’s Nations’ League match against Greece. However, there is hope that the injury is not serious. The Gunners must not lose their most in-form player, who’s got 3 goals and 7 assists in 10 games.From what we’ve seen so far, Arsenal has the potential to secure a major trophy. In ten games in all competitions, they remain unbeaten. Despite facing injuries and a few red cards that have attempted to hinder their progress, they have risen to the occasion and defied the odds. Hopefully they maintain that relentless hunger and desire, focusing on the ultimate goal of bringing glory to the Emirates Stadium and elevating their careers.

Darren N