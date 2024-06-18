If any club is willing to pay over 20 million for Reiss Nelson then Arsenal should bite their hand off

Were Mikel Arteta and Edu able to keep a straight face when Reiss Nelson’s agent reportedly informed them that their client thinks it’s best to move on?

That’s like telling your partner you don’t love them, sleeping in separate bedrooms, declaring interest in someone else, then they are the ones who end the relationship, making out that this was their choice.

Surely the midfielder has enough self-awareness to know that he doesn’t need to bring up the subject of a transfer. That’s happening with or without his input.

One Premier League start in 4 years should be a hint!

Say that out loud. Where else would a player start two league games in 4 years and in that time get a pay rise and still have fans support him by claiming he’s yet to have an opportunity.

You either trust our manager or don’t. Many say we have a great coach. Well, that coach watches the talent every day in training and clearly does not trust him outside of a Carabao Cup tie.

Granted in those 4 years he’s either been injured or playing in Germany and Holland. Yet the loans were arranged as part of his development, a chance to prove himself.

In total he’s now played 151 professional games!

89 of them as a Gunner!

I don’t know how many days, months and years you are allowed to be bad at your job?

I would say though those 151 matches is enough for a fair judgement to be formed.

To be a big club you act like a big club. You won’t see many big clubs keep someone not featuring around as long as we have with Reiss Nelson.

In fact, I would debate how many topflight sides he gets into?

If the rumours are true, I admire him for being ambitious enough to want to try a new place of work. Again, he only has to read the room to know his employers want the same thing and it’s ambition he should have shown a while ago.

With a deal not expiring till 2027 he could be paid to sit on the bench. At Arsenal since the age of 9 he could earn a decent salary staying in his comfort zone with zero pressure to play outside the occasional Cup fixture.

At 24 he should want to be playing every week. This was an academy graduate who as a teenager was getting bigger rave reviews then Saka and Smith Rowe.

He’s wasted the early years of his career, time he won’t ever get back.

At 24 he can no longer hide behind youth. There is zero disgrace if you’re not quite at the level to play for the Gunners every week , especially given the standards we are aiming to reach, yet you have to question the mindset of a player who would be content collecting a wage in the safety of the bench (that’s when he’s selected for the squad) instead of putting himself in the spotlight elsewhere.

Like Eddie Nketiah, it’s only because Reiss got promoted from Hales End that some Gooners change their moral compass.

The narrative has often been that the current regime inherited deadwood being over paid. For years that’s why Arteta has been forgiven for ripping up contracts. Yet it seems counterproductive to reduce the wage bill to then waste 100,000 pound a week on an asset where all parties know are not good enough.

Reiss Nelson’s representatives deserve their own pay rise for the deal they negotiated for someone who never plays.

It’s ironic isn’t it. When Ozil equally wanted to honour his contract, his principles were questioned. The German’s motivations were doubted. Why would a professional sportsperson be content to be paid to sit at home if he was asked?

Yet when Reiss Nelson does the same thing, he has sympathy.

What’s the difference apart from one being more creative and having contributed more?

Most fans of every club want ‘one of their own’ to succeed, but that shouldn’t be at the expense of what’s best for the team.

Your often see Reiss Nelson being asked to model merchandise because our marketing department identify our British assets as individuals your target audience will be most likely to relate too.

All clubs have the home-grown rota rules to adhere to as well.

Neither are reasons for someone to earn a living at a club if their skills / technique don’t worry it.

This is why I question the consistency of the management’s management.

On one hand, Ozil, Aubameyang, Pepe, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland Niles, Lacazette, Willian, Luiz and others were all allowed to leave for nothing. On the other hand, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah get paid to do nothing?

If true, that clubs are willing to pay over 20 million for Reiss Nelson then bite their hand off.

Dan