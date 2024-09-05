If anyone can get Sterling to return to top form, it is Mikel Arteta

Reasons to be positive about Raheem Sterling signing for Arsenal
by André Pienaar
In a classic last-minute scramble on transfer deadline day, Arsenal swooped in and nabbed Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea, and it looks like it has the potential to be a really good piece of business.
Despite a few raised eyebrows (mine included), Raheem Sterling is set to bolster Arsenal’s attack during his stint with the Gunners. Sure, many expected the club to land a big-name forward this summer, but they kept us all on edge and swooped in for Sterling at the last minute. While some might grumble about his recent form, there are solid reasons why this could turn out to be a good deal for Arsenal.
We start with the most obvious of positives. We all know that Bukayo Saka desperately needed cover with so much having been asked of him over the past few years, due to his undeniable footballing ability that seems to improve year by year. Reiss Nelson deputised for the winger at times but was nowhere near good enough to do so regularly or to challenge for the position. Sterling is capable of playing on both wings and his quality means he can now provide the much-needed cover for Saka without decreasing the overall ability of the team. Fans will no doubt be relieved that this issue has finally been attended to. With this Arteta and Arsenal fans alike should be happy to have finally dealt with it.
With Saka’s backup secured, let’s focus on the added perks that Sterling’s experience will bring to the squad. Since bursting onto the Premier League scene with Liverpool back in the 2011-12 season, Sterling’s been there, done that, and got the medals to prove it. He’s racked up 123 goals and 62 assists across 379 appearances in England’s topflight, with his best years at Manchester City where he lifted four league titles. This man knows how to win, and that mentality could be just what Arsenal needs. We’ve seen how Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko helped turn Arsenal into title contenders, but let’s be honest injuries have held them back. Adding another seasoned title-winner like Raheem Sterling might be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s puzzle. Could this be the year Arsenal finally lifts the Premier League trophy we’ve all been waiting for far too long? Maybe, just maybe.
Nobody can deny that Arsenal has pulled off a bargain deal, and even better, it comes at the expense of Chelsea, which should put a grin on any Gunners fan’s face. The club didn’t cough up a loan fee for Sterling, so they’ve sidestepped what could’ve been a hefty price tag. On top of that, Arsenal’s reportedly covering less than 50% of his wages. Signing a player of Raheem Sterling’s caliber for next to nothing and barely shelling out on his wages is nothing short of brilliant business. Plus, keeping costs low means the Gunners can stash away some cash for a big splash or two next summer.
Of course, the issue of Sterling recent form should be a concern and rightfully so but there’s a decent chance Mikel Arteta could get Sterling back to his dazzling best. After all, they worked together at Manchester City for three years, and that connection probably played a big role in Sterling choosing to move to Arsenal. He’s had a rough couple of seasons with a struggling Chelsea, scoring just 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 81 appearances—nowhere near his prime form at City. But there’s hope yet; Sterling has the opportunity to revive his career under Arteta’s guidance. Just look at how Arteta has helped players like Granit Xhaka and Kai Havertz rediscover their form. If anyone can get Sterling back to his peak, it’s the Spaniard.
André Pienaar
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Let’s hope so. With Jesus emulating the ghost of Diaby in the medical room, I dread the idea of Havertz getting injured.
Havertz must be happy now that the football journos have a new scapegoat to write endless articles about 👀 🤣
And you say that based on what? What have the journos (🙄🙄🙄) said, implied or did to make you think they will make Raheem a scapegoat?
And speaking of scapegoating when did Havertz blamed for Arsenal losses?
Let’s not forget Havertz cost us 65 million quid and is our highest paid player with a 300k a week contract. Not saying he’s been bad but A LOT is expected of him.
You have a point. He needs to continue doing well in the team whether as a #9 or otherwise.
Saka earns same amount now.
I agree with your point. Journos have mostly been talking favorably about Havertz, since February, and most of the hate and foul talk I hear about Havertz is mostly through our own fans.
I’m not knocking the boss here, but the “if anyone can Arteta can” argument does seem to stretch the imagination a tad.
Names like ESR, Ramsdale, Tierney, Nketiah, Nelson, Lokonga, Vieria spring to mind as players who stood still or digressed under him, just as the names mentioned in the article improved.
I think Raheem was a brilliant bit of business and can see him becoming a fan favourite.
But, as they say, form is temporary class is permanent and chelsea are excellent at ensuring players digress at their club…Mudryk anyone?
I had the same thought but remembered the writer has said the reason is they worked together at City. I believe Raheem is one of players Arteta was praised to have helped get to the next level.
Something which I still believe was a wrong praise because he hasn’t done that to a single Arsenal young player. The opposite is true actually like the examples you have listed.
I would still like to see Mudryk here. His talent is obvious, he just needs polishing….
I tend to agree and I kind of hope the feeling ken1945 has with regard to him coming to us some day comes true. Normally, I wouldn’t be for giving a footballer a 2nd chance at joining the Arsenal, but part of the mistake the kid made going to Chelsea from a football perspective was that Donetsk pledged that a chunk of the transfer fees would go to help families of fallen soldiers in Ukraine. I don’t believe this offer was in play had he gone to Arsenal.
We have brought him on a loan and are paying less than half his wages.
Even if he shows the average form that he showed for Chelsea – 19 goals in two seasons – it will do as a cover for our main forwards.
He is certainly an upgrade on Nelson who we were paying one hundred grand a week.
Most Chelsea players that have move to Emirate in recent times have done relatively well ie Havertz and Jorginho. Sterling may not have passed his best time but need a change of mentality with acoach who believes in him.
I think he will do well in Arsenal there is something about playing in a new environment and wanting to prove your worth. Rice and Saka his England team mates will help him settle in. I am positive about Sterling. In my opinion he should be used on the left against Spurds
Jorginho has a point to prove against Spurds if fit I suggest he plays a along Pathey. Every other players keep their position.
It would be very interesting to know how many players have won more penalties than the former Liverpool man.
I can see him creating havoc in and around the box, he just seems ready built for Arsenal, the gaffer could be looking like a genius again come May.
I like Sterling on a 1 year loan at Arsenal; loan only not permanent transfer.
He likely has a chip on his shoulder and joins a club also with something to prove.
Cover for Saka that can produce, and can get us through this season. I know he helped Sterling at City, I’m still hoping Arteta can improve Martinelli in a similar fashion, but we shall wait and see.
Agree, Sterling will have extraordinary motivation to do well. In addition to the chip you mention, he knows that Chelsea is no longer in his future and he needs to show that he still has great ability for whoever his future suitors would be.
Lots of talk about Sterling’s poor form at Chelsea but remember he was playing in an environment where no one knew who the head coach was from one day to the next, or the names of half of the squad members at the training ground. Under those circumstances his goal/assist numbers ain’t too bad.