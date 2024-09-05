If anyone can get Sterling to return to top form, it is Mikel Arteta

Reasons to be positive about Raheem Sterling signing for Arsenal

by André Pienaar

In a classic last-minute scramble on transfer deadline day, Arsenal swooped in and nabbed Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea, and it looks like it has the potential to be a really good piece of business.

Despite a few raised eyebrows (mine included), Raheem Sterling is set to bolster Arsenal’s attack during his stint with the Gunners. Sure, many expected the club to land a big-name forward this summer, but they kept us all on edge and swooped in for Sterling at the last minute. While some might grumble about his recent form, there are solid reasons why this could turn out to be a good deal for Arsenal.

We start with the most obvious of positives. We all know that Bukayo Saka desperately needed cover with so much having been asked of him over the past few years, due to his undeniable footballing ability that seems to improve year by year. Reiss Nelson deputised for the winger at times but was nowhere near good enough to do so regularly or to challenge for the position. Sterling is capable of playing on both wings and his quality means he can now provide the much-needed cover for Saka without decreasing the overall ability of the team. Fans will no doubt be relieved that this issue has finally been attended to. With this Arteta and Arsenal fans alike should be happy to have finally dealt with it.

With Saka’s backup secured, let’s focus on the added perks that Sterling’s experience will bring to the squad. Since bursting onto the Premier League scene with Liverpool back in the 2011-12 season, Sterling’s been there, done that, and got the medals to prove it. He’s racked up 123 goals and 62 assists across 379 appearances in England’s topflight, with his best years at Manchester City where he lifted four league titles. This man knows how to win, and that mentality could be just what Arsenal needs. We’ve seen how Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko helped turn Arsenal into title contenders, but let’s be honest injuries have held them back. Adding another seasoned title-winner like Raheem Sterling might be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta’s puzzle. Could this be the year Arsenal finally lifts the Premier League trophy we’ve all been waiting for far too long? Maybe, just maybe.

Nobody can deny that Arsenal has pulled off a bargain deal, and even better, it comes at the expense of Chelsea, which should put a grin on any Gunners fan’s face. The club didn’t cough up a loan fee for Sterling, so they’ve sidestepped what could’ve been a hefty price tag. On top of that, Arsenal’s reportedly covering less than 50% of his wages. Signing a player of Raheem Sterling’s caliber for next to nothing and barely shelling out on his wages is nothing short of brilliant business. Plus, keeping costs low means the Gunners can stash away some cash for a big splash or two next summer.

Of course, the issue of Sterling recent form should be a concern and rightfully so but there’s a decent chance Mikel Arteta could get Sterling back to his dazzling best. After all, they worked together at Manchester City for three years, and that connection probably played a big role in Sterling choosing to move to Arsenal. He’s had a rough couple of seasons with a struggling Chelsea, scoring just 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 81 appearances—nowhere near his prime form at City. But there’s hope yet; Sterling has the opportunity to revive his career under Arteta’s guidance. Just look at how Arteta has helped players like Granit Xhaka and Kai Havertz rediscover their form. If anyone can get Sterling back to his peak, it’s the Spaniard.

