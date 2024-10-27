If Arne Slot wins the title before Arteta “It would create a huge amount of drama,”

The ex-Arsenal captain William Gallas was very upset that Arsenal lost to Bournemouth last week to give us our first setback this season, and after tipping Mikel Arteta to finally beat Man City to the Premier League title, Gallas is worried that the Arsenal Boss is going to be overtaken by the new Liverpool coach.

“City are consistent. Liverpool are consistent, even with the new manager Arne Slot coming in. Someone will need to explain to me how Liverpool are doing so well under a new boss. He’s made following in the footsteps of Klopp look easy, and we’ve seen clubs attempt to replace legendary managers and find things far from easy.” Gallas told Prime Casino.

“He should have the most difficult managers job in the league. It usually takes time for managers to have this type of impact, and usually managers ask for time. Slot has come in, bang! Top of the league,”

“For me, that’s why if Arsenal doesn’t win the league this season, it’s a big drama. It’s a big drama, because you have to think about Arteta being in charge of that club for how long? Five years.

“Five years and they haven’t won the Premier League yet. If Liverpool win the Premier League in Slot’s first season, what does that say about Arteta and Arsenal? It would create a huge amount of drama,”

Obviously there is still a long way to go this season, and in fact Arsenal still hasn’t lost to a Big Six side for well over a season, so it is really too early to start even thinking who may win this year’s title, no matter what the result today.

Of course it will set alarms going amongst Arsenal fans if we somehow lost today’s fixture (which we won’t!), but it will certainly add an extra bit of frisson to the game ,thinking that Arteta could be deposed by the EPL’s latest new kid on the block….

