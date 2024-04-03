If Arsenal are going to win the League they have to do it the hard way….

Does Arsenal face the toughest last stretch in the title race?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad have got 9 games of the Premier League season to go and face a few tough tasks in the process and out of us Manchester City and Liverpool, we might have one of the hardest journeys to the end of the season. Comparing the three of us, we have a few top sides, whereas City and Liverpool have somewhat of an easier run.

All three clubs are still in European competitions and City are still in The FA Cup also, but when you compare the level of games we have between the three teams fighting for the title, we definitely have the toughest games upcoming.

Arsenal’s last 9 games are against Luton Town, Brighton, Aston Villa, Wolves, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton. With some teams who have caught us out before and some teams that have been playing high level football this season, it’s going to be a tough road to the end for us. Including The Champions League match up against Bayern Munich and if we manage to beat them, whoever we get set to play next, it’s going to be a hard period of must-win football.

Manchester City face off against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham and considering the level of depth and quality they have to call upon within their squad, that looks like a pretty easy road for them. They are also in The Champions League still and are set to face off against Spanish Giants Real Madrid and have a FA Cup game against Chelsea coming up, but for the level of football they’ve put on the show the past few years, it’s seems like the easiest road of the three of us, at least in the League.

Liverpool face off against Sheffield United, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves. And although theirs a few tasks in their for them, 5 out of the 9 of the games are at Anfield, where they have an unbelievable record for not losing. They are in the Europa League and will face off against Atalanta, which could be a tough game for them, but they also have a lot of depth within their squad and will be fighting with everything to make Klopp’s last season in red end on a positive note.

I’m not saying it’s going to be easy for anyone and we all have a lot of games congested all together but when I sit back and look at it, Arsenal look to have the hardest run and will need to figure out a way to make sure everyone is fit and ready to go. Unlike the other two, Arteta doesn’t rotate much, which is worrying when you hit this point of the season, because it takes one key injury and the team could crumble and the momentum and confidence we’ve built over the past 4 months could disappear and we again miss out of that top spot.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Maeç

