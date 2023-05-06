If Arsenal are looking for a top defender this summer, why not go for the very best in Europe?

If Arteta has learned one thing this season, it is that he has a good squad, but it needs more quality in depth to be more capable of sustaining an Arsenal attempt to challenge for all the top trophies next season.

Even if City drop six points and the Gunners steal the league title back from them, Arteta must add quality to his squad this summer. One position many didn’t know would need bolstering is the defence; after Jakub Kiwior’s arrival in the winter, one would have argued Arteta wouldn’t prioritise a move for another centre-back.

However, William Saliba’s absence due to injury, and also his partner Gabriel may miss tomorrow’s game as well, leaving the defence exposed, has made it a must for Arteta to sign a top centre-back this summer. While Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is the defender being linked with an Arsenal switch, the respected sports journalist Paul Brown tells Arteta to push for the transfer market’s most expensive centre-back, Jasko Gvardiol. “They should go and get Gvardiol. I think he’d be perfect. Whether he’d go there, we don’t know. But Arsenal are going to be a Champions League team,” Brown told Give Me Sport.

“They might win the league this season and will be an attractive club. Why not make an offer?”

The Leipzig defender, who has a £97 million release clause in his contract with the German club, is often regarded as Europe’s best defender. The Croatian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, where all elite players want to play, but no team is now the favourite to sign him.

Arteta, if he thinks it’s a good idea to sign him, may be able to do so, but he may have to pay a record fee for a defender. Would you urge Arteta to take Brown’s advice and adjust his summer plans to include Gvardiol, who, along with Saliba, has the potential to make Arsenal’s centre defence the finest in the world?

Sam P

