If Arsenal Are Serious About Silverware, They Must Make a Move for Key Target

Mikel Arteta has made it clear. If Arsenal want to win major trophies, they must sign the best players available. If that is the direction the Gunners are taking, then they should push hard for Alexander Isak.

Isak has long been touted as Arsenal’s dream striker. The club tracked him during his Real Sociedad days but hesitated to make a move, allowing Newcastle United to take the gamble instead.

At St. James’ Park, Isak has been a revelation, adapting to the Premier League like a duck to water. The stats speak for themselves, the Swede is one of the finest strikers in England’s top flight:

2023–24: 30 games, 21 goals, 2 assists

2024–25: 33 games, 23 goals, 6 assists

With Isak on the pitch, one thing feels inevitable: a goal will be scored!

Arsenal’s Striker Debate: Value or Proven Class?

Arsenal are desperate for a reliable goal source. Many believe that with a top-class striker, nothing stands between them and glory.

The debate surrounding Arsenal’s striker search appears to centre on whether they should pursue Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyökeres.

However, the only reason the duo are favoured over Alexander Isak is their more reasonable asking prices.

Isak is reportedly available for £150 million, more than double what either Gyökeres or Sesko would cost, as cited by JustArsenal.com.

At 6ft 4in, Isak is the complete modern striker, blessed with pace, skill and clinical finishing.

If there’s even a chance he could leave Newcastle, clubs would be foolish to ignore him.

Di Marzio Drops a Hint – Arsenal Must Act

There is now a suggestion that Isak could be on the move this summer. This hint comes from Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt, a Swedish outlet, Di Marzio boldly claimed:

“I think Isak will leave this summer. His agents are working. They have two or three clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, all there.”

If there is even a slight chance that Isak wants out of Newcastle and is weighing his options, Arsenal must act fast. Arsenal cannot afford to let Isak join Liverpool. The Gunners must convince him that they are the perfect platform to elevate his game. If he joins Mohamed Salah at Anfield, it could be a major setback for Arsenal, as the Reds are already operating at their peak.

Fortunately, Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Isak could give them an edge in securing his signature. With his agents working behind the scenes, a transfer request from Isak could force Newcastle United to consider cashing in.

If that happens, Arsenal must make an ambitious bid that tempts the Magpies into selling.

Premier League-proven, Isak could be the ultimate fix to Arsenal’s attacking struggles. He is the kind of player who could single-handedly elevate Arteta’s attack to world-class status.

The question remains though, will Arsenal make their move?_____________________________________________________________________________________________

