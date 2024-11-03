If Arsenal are to reach the dizzy heights of last season, we need to start winning again

Many Premier League fans would agree that Arsenal’s league run last season was a title-winning one. An average Premier League title winner wins 27 games; we won 28. An average title winner scores 83 goals; we scored 91.

It’s unfortunate that they lost the title race by only two points on the final match day.

We expected the disappointments of last season to fuel our Gunners title ambitions this time around. They should have been resolute in their pursuit of victory, yet their hunger and desire remain elusive.

10 games into the season, our Gunners find themselves 7 points behind Liverpool, who top the league standings. They’re also 5 points behind Manchester City, which isn’t a favorable position for a team keen on winning the league.

Throughout the entire 38-game season last year, our Gunners only suffered 5 draws and 5 losses.

In just 10 games this season, we have already experienced 2 losses and 3 draws.

Looking at these numbers, any Gooner can’t help but ask himself, Can Arteta and the boys really do better than last season’s points tally?

Well, something truly needs to change, and that change begins with the team getting back to winning ways, starting with the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

Darren N

