If Arsenal aren’t Champions League favourites, what on earth are they?

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti still seems haunted by the thrashing his Madrid side suffered at the hands of Arsenal, home and away, in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

And it shows.

Ancelotti’s Champions League favourites

Now in charge of the Brazil national team, Ancelotti recently shared his picks for this season’s Champions League favourites. Speaking to Tuttosport, he said:

“Seen from the other side of the world, the Champions League has the usual favourites: Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich.

“In these first few matchdays, we’ve seen matches with high goals, and such sensational results make us lose interest.

“This first phase has been expanded to make it more interesting, yet it’s not turning out that way. We have to accept that.”

Arsenal deserve to be in the conversation

For most Gooners, the idea that Arsenal are not considered favourites will be baffling. Despite a blistering start to their Champions League campaign, they have been casually overlooked – and that feels unjust.

Arsenal are one of the few sides to have won every group game. They have scored the fourth-most goals and remain among the only teams yet to concede. That is not just good form, it is dominance.

One of English football’s greatest ever coaches, Sir Alex Ferguson, once said: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

If there is one thing this Arsenal side excels at, it is defending. With just five goals conceded all season, they have become near-impenetrable – hard to beat, and even harder to break down.

Yet somehow, they are not favourites in Ancelotti’s view.

Don’t sleep on Arsenal

Clubs would be wise not to underestimate Arsenal. The squad Mikel Arteta has assembled is built for glory. Whether it is the Premier League or the Champions League, this team looks destined to lift something significant, if not everything.

And if they do, perhaps Carlo Ancelotti will finally come to terms with that quarter-final humbling.

Your thoughts Gooners?

