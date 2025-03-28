If Arsenal Avoid Spending Big on a Striker, There’s Only One Perfect Target

If there’s one deal Arsenal fans are confident about this summer, it’s the signing of a striker. Could Jonathan David be the surprise addition to look forward to?

Before diving into why David might be the ideal candidate, there are two key reasons Arsenal are desperate for a striker this summer: the need for a reliable goal-scoring source and the tricky reality of finishing this season without a recognised striker.

As Gooners cross their fingers, hoping the club will splash out on a reliable hitman, an interesting update has emerged. According to Martin Keown, Arsenal are indeed in the market for a striker. In fact, he believes the club already knows who they’ll target. Surprisingly, he hints it may not be a marquee signing but rather a free-agent deal.

The former Gunner suggests Arsenal might take a more cautious approach to their spending. Speaking to TNT Sports, Keown explained, “The whole world is on it. It’s about finding these players before everybody else does. There’s a new director of football now. You’ve got to go after the players—a good free transfer.

“You can’t just keep spending money on the obvious Declan Rice. But you can be certain this summer they will be buying a striker, without doubt.”

While some Gooners may worry this signals a lack of ambition in bolstering the attack, there is still room for optimism. If Arsenal were to recruit a free-agent striker, who could they target to elevate their attack?

One name stands out: Jonathan David

At 25, David is the perfect age for a major move. With 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances this season, the Canadian striker is one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. Being available on a free transfer should make him an irresistible opportunity for Arsenal.

David’s attributes make him a standout option: he’s quick, adept at running in behind, excellent at dribbling, and capable of holding up play. He links up well with teammates and, most crucially, has impeccable positional awareness.

Gooners would surely want—a striker in their prime, scoring consistently, and still affordable? That’s Jonathan David (who’s entourage Arsenal are holding talks with for a potential summer switch).

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…