If Arsenal “bottled it”, it wasn’t at Anfield, but it was on Merseyside

So, some bookies are now making Man City favourites to reclaim their title, which hasn’t been the case for many weeks.
I’m surprised by some of my peer’s reaction to us drawing at Anfield, where Liverpool’s home form and our decade long record at the stadium suggested that a victory was unlikely.
Some in the media have used the words such as ‘bottling it‘. Yet can winning 7 and drawing on Merseyside out of your last 8 fixtures truly be ‘bottling it?’.
The irony is if we ‘bottled it‘ anywhere it’s when we lost at Everton, were held by Brentford and failed to show up for the second half against Man City.
The irony being; readers who were upbeat about those sequence of results seemed to have gone the other way about a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.
It seems some Gooners got humbled at the weekend, no more talk of ‘when and not if ‘we ended our title drought.
It’s almost like some of my peers woke up from underneath a rock and realised how hard it is to finish about Man City. Pep Guardiola has set such a high standard that a draw can feel like a defeat, that you have to be immaculate in the run in, that one slip up can cost you everything.
The Champion’s current winning sequence is 9 consecutive wins, and on paper have an easier run in then us. Even their trickier away matches at Brighton and Brentford could be their last two at which point our fate could be sealed.
To be fair, the likes of Gary Neville warned us this is what happens this time of the year on the blue half of Manchester.
Our destiny though is still in our own hands. If we win every match from now till the end of the season, we will be Champions. Six victories and 2 draws (as long as one is at the Etihad) would also be enough. Given that we still have to visit Saint James Park, that’s not ideal.
Last Sunday simply confirmed what we already knew that the probability is that we have to get a result at the Etihad, and I don’t mind that. We have waited nearly two decades for this moment, so it’s not meant to be easy. Most moments that are worthwhile are not meant to be.
Yet some of our fanbase keep trying to find an easy way to navigate past Man City and none exists. Hence why Jurgen Klopp only has one winners Prem medal despite recording points totals in the high nineties.
The latest theory I have heard is that we can still top the table even if Man City beat us on the 26th of April if we improve our goal difference.
You can get odds of 11-10 for the Gunners to win the Prem, but I can only imagine what you would be quoted for us to do that on goal difference.
Our rivals are currently 5 goals better in that criteria, so I have listened to some supporters implore Mikel Arteta to tactically go all-out attack at West Ham and at home to Southampton.
How arrogant!
Of course, two clashes with struggling sides could indeed lead to wins by big margins, but we are not in a position where we can take anything for granted. Win our next two and we go to Manchester at least 9 points ahead. I’ll bite your hand off for two scrappy 1-0 wins.
If anything, Man City are more likely to add to their superior goal difference. When’s the last time they failed to at least score 3 in a game?
Meanwhile if they could hand pick an opponent this weekend it would probably be Leicester, without a win since February.
Plus, if City beat us that again impacts on the goal difference column.
- City are 5 goals better than us in terms of goal difference having played a game more
- On paper they have the easier run in – play mostly sides in the bottom half of the table
- If they beat us at the Etihad, logically that would improve their goal difference
So sorry Gooners, there’s no avoiding this, no getting away with it.
We want to finish above City, we are going to need a result at the Etihad.
We won’t be winning the Prem on goal difference!
Dan
When some of us say there is and always has been an agenda against Arsenal from the media, refs and surprising some of our fellow fans we are told we believe in conspiracy theories.
Yet the truth is obvious for everyone to see.
Now here is the funny part..
Everyone has taken a draw at Anfield where Liverpool fought for their lives and it took a great help from the ref to secure one point as a loss to Arsenal.
Everyone reaction is that we lost that game and Liverpool won 1 point.
That is a huge respect to us without naysayers realizing they are giving it!
I think people are just disappointed that we blew a 0-2 lead..
Before the match I was more than happy to take a point, but knowing we lead 0-2 the match.. It does feel a bit of bittersweet. But I’m not panicking at all.
Bigger picture-wise, we are still ahead, and if we win our next 2 matches we’ll be 9 points ahead of Man City when we face them. Still ours to lose it. Man City has tough away matches to Everton, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham while we have City, Newcastle, West Ham and Nottingham. They’ll also most likely advance to the FA Cup final and CL semifinals.
Could go either way..
I will say what I’ve said for a million times on this platform. City will drop points even as we would. I’m not scared
If we fail to win anything this season, we blew it when Brentford held us off and when Sporting won the penalty shootout at the Enirates
I can only hope Man City would focus on UCL more than EPL or maybe Guardiola would be kind enough to give his ex-assistant an EPL title
Man City showed us again that their attack is still one of the best in the world by trashing Bayern Muenchen yesterday. Arteta, the coaches and the players need to study it, if they want to nullify Man City at their own turf
Bayern were not their usual selves though. They were sloppy. We have a better talent and manager than Bayern today.
Arteta’s tactics are way more entertaining than Tuchel’s. But he still needs to win EPL or UCL, to prove he’s better than Tuchel
GAI
I dont think one person on here is ever questioning the superiority that city have over all the clubs in the prem
it been one heck of a ride and experience this season just to keep ahead of them so give credit where credit is due to the team and manager in the manor we have done this.
we blew with Brentford for the league?
is that the game when the stood and shouldn’t off?
if we fail this season it will not be for lack of trying and hats off to any team who catches and passes us as they will deserve the title. for now we sit top of the tree and it is for city to catch us and not us them.
i find it hard to understand why the doom and gloom after
Sundays result.
is it because we lost a 2 goal lead. do you not think Pool have in the locker at Anfield to give all teams a run for there money and get a result.
it is one point gained and not 3 lost and keeps us 6 in front.
points on the board count more now then games in hand and anyone who tells you different is lying to you.
the one good thing i read in your comments is that over the past weeks you have gone from ” we will finish 2nd to if we blow it.
there still hope for mankind.
chin up and keep the faith
onwards and upwards
Alan, we should’ve scored more than one goal against Brentford, because we were very dominant in that game
Getting twenty points from the remaining eight games will be a herculean task, but Man City will have to divide their focus if they go to the next phase of UCL. I have got no faith, but our players logically should be more energetic than Man City’s
gai, we didn’t blow it against Brentford, Lee Mason was the reason we only got 1 point, when he failed to draw the lines for offside for their goal.
Herr Drier, in my opinion, we should’ve scored more than one goal against Brentford
Winning on goal difference seems very, very unlikely, as it would mean, we should lose our point advantage on City, but improve our goaldifference comnpared to them. Not happening.
We are doing extremely well. A huge improvement and 2’nd almost guaranteed to be our worst possible position. All talk about “bottling it” has so far been rubbish.
Every PL winner, as in every single one, have dips in form, without it being a case of bottling it.
Many things can happen yet. We may get a result at City, even a win. City may slip up in other games, and the same goes for us.
Agree Anders
None of us apart from Kev, who appears to have divine powers, knows what the end of the season will bring
A few weeks ago I thought improving our goal difference was achievable and could make a difference, but City looked awesome last night so appear to be back on track. Hopefully just for the Champions League!
Sunday’s result was a disappointment for me because we lost control of the match from manager down to the players.
2-0 lead, in control, and playing our game in Anfield. Unfortunately Liverpool wrestled away the momentum and we were unable to get it back.
Honestly the subs were headscratchers, and Arteta waited far too long to sub Zinchenko for Tierney.
Easy to criticize in hindsight, but doesn’t take a soothsayer to know Zinchenko is suspect at defending, and could cost us when it matters in final moments.
Hopefully lessons learned, still tops, no room for mistakes now.