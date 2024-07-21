If Arsenal can get Barcelona outcast for the right price it’s a no-brainer

Should Arsenal go all out for Raphinha?

Rumours and reports have been circulating that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could be interested in 27-year-old Brazilian and Barcelona winger Raphinha. The ex Leeds United player has somewhat struggled to take off in La Liga with Barcelona, not saying he hasn’t had some good games, scoring 13 times in 64 appearances for the Catalan giants and what they thought might be the answer to their winger problems, just hasn’t seemed to be what was expected.

But, with Arsenal looking likely to sell Reiss Nelson and a winger spot being open, could Raphinha been the perfect solution for Mikel Areta and his Arsenal squad? Raphinha has proved that he can play in the premier league, becoming a legend for Leeds United and having some of the best form in his career, scoring 17 goals in 65 appearances for the club before he got the big move to Barcelona.

Raphinha is a fast paced player who’s very good on the ball. He’s a big goal threat, being able to play across the front attacking line and knows exactly where the back of the goal is, taking aim from distance and is never afraid to take on a shot. Using his pace down the wings, he likes to take on players and get the ball past them, darting in towards the goal and squaring the ball to his teammates or taking the shot on himself.

He’s good at linking up play and uses his Brazilian flare to make short passes that leave his opposition stunted. His crossing is up there with the best and he has a great head for the game and where his fellow attackers are going to be next. Keeping possession of the ball and rarely looks fazed when on the ball. He’s very good at taking set-pieces as he has a great shot from distance, and for club and country, his finishing has been second to none.

Cutting inside and breaking through the lines with his passing ability, he ticks a lot of the boxes Mikel Arteta looks for in a winger and paired with the like of Martinelli, Saka and Trossard, he gives us another options and different type of winger to the rest.

Now of course, he’s not perfect, his time at Barcelona has been underwhelming and the player we saw set the Premier League alight, seems to have lost his spark a bit, but that can happen at a massive club like Barcelona and that’s just football. He maybe doesn’t have the best discipline and can lose his temper at times, but I do think that’s something that Arteta could help him with.

Personally, I like the idea of bringing in a winger like him, but it would have to be at the right price. Barcelona like to pull clubs pants down for players and if it isn’t an easy deal, I don’t see the point as there just as good wingers out there on the market this summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

