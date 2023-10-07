If Arsenal can Keep Haaland quiet then Man City are now beatable

Arsenal versus Manchester City is the blockbuster game all eyes will be on this weekend. While Manchester City will be keen to nullify some of our stars, we will also be eager to nullify some of theirs.

Erling Haaland is one player we won’t want to “entertain,” If he gets the opportunity, he could punish us. Do you agree Haaland isn’t as intimidating this season as last? I bet you do. There’s a notion that teams now know how to nullify the Norwegian and contain him, which was hard to do last season. Defenders of teams like Newcastle, West Ham, Red Star Belgrade, Wolves, and RB Leipzig have found ways to deal with the threat that the Manchester City star poses.

Former Manchester City star Joleon Lescot supports the theory that teams have found a way to tame Erling Haaland, saying defenders are now alert to deal with his great positioning to stop him from playing.

“I think now what I’m seeing is every time he goes into the box, someone’s there and attaching themselves to him,” he said on TNT.

“I think before, last season, he was able to find space wherever he went in the box, and teams weren’t really respecting his presence in there. But now they’re aware that the ball tends to fall to him. So just be close to him, and all of a sudden, you’re able to compete.”

Erling Haaland took many by surprise last season. Many Premier League defenders weren’t ready for him. But his element of unpredictability has gone. Many thought he was a cyborg, but fans are starting to get the feeling he is human. He can also go through dry spells in front of goal and waste chances, something many didn’t think he could do. As Gooners, we hope William Saliba and Gabriel will also “take care” of him come Sunday.

Darren N

