If Arsenal can keep the defenders injury-free all season we can win the title

After nearly winning the Premier League last season but falling short, the major goal for Arteta and the boys this season is to win the Premier League title, and with us still unbeaten as of Match Day 8, I believe we are on track to achieve that.

Even so, there are some clubs out to derail our title hopes. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool are also vying for the title. The ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Alan Pardew, however, believes Liverpool’s defensive part of the game concerns him. He believes the defenders and their central midfielder, where Alexis MacAllister has featured, are not at their best.

He believes Liverpool lacksa defensive unit capable of competing for the league title. He claims that Arsenal have a better defense and that it should not be surprising if, at the conclusion of the season, we have a better defensive record than them.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew said: “The back four and the sitting midfield player of Arsenal are way better than Liverpool’s.

“That’s why the defensive record of Arsenal at the end of the season might be the difference for them to be champions and Liverpool not to be champions.

“Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, in full-back positions, both are offensive players.

“Both have mistakes in them defensively.”

“Attack wins games, defense wins titles,” legendary Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson once stated. We can trust our defense with William Saliba back fit and at his best, with Gabriel, Ben White, and Oleksander Zinchenko all continuing to perform.

Our defense was fantastic against Manchester City; they impressed immensely, and even Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland was silenced. If we are fortunate enough for our defense to be injury-free, tell me what is stopping us from doing what we failed to achieve last season: winning the Premier League.

