If Arsenal can stop Vardy, we will stop Leicester

Jamie Vardy’s favourite opponents- Arsenal! by Shenel

What is it about Arsenal that makes Jamie Vardy love playing against us?

Is it the fact that we tried to buy him and by doing, so he decided to stay loyal to Leicester so he feels he has a point to prove to the club that he was right to stay and snub us?

Or is it a mental thing where Arsenal know he is such a big threat and he is always successful against us, hence why he always seems to score against us and get points for his team!

Either way something needs to change and we need to stop Vardy in order to stop Leicester, and how lovely would it be if we got a rather satisfying and comfortable win against a team that have more often than not always got a result against us?

No matter what happens it will be a tough game regardless if Leicester have absentees or not, and as we have seen being home or away in recent months doesn’t seem to make a difference given that there are no fans in the stadiums right now..

What we can be sure of though is that we are more than capable of getting a result, and I hope for the mental side of things for our players, we come out of tomorrow’s game with a big win that can wipe the smile off of Vardys face.

If we fail to do so though, back to the drawing board we go, where only the Europa League could be our saviour this season! Gooners?

