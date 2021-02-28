If Arsenal can stop Vardy, we will stop Leicester

Jamie Vardy’s favourite opponents- Arsenal! by Shenel
What is it about Arsenal that makes Jamie Vardy love playing against us?
Is it the fact that we tried to buy him and by doing, so he decided to stay loyal to Leicester so he feels he has a point to prove to the club that he was right to stay and snub us?
Or is it a mental thing where Arsenal know he is such a big threat and he is always successful against us, hence why he always seems to score against us and get points for his team!
Either way something needs to change and we need to stop Vardy in order to stop Leicester, and how lovely would it be if we got a rather satisfying and comfortable win against a team that have more often than not always got a result against us?
No matter what happens it will be a tough game regardless if Leicester have absentees or not, and as we have seen being home or away in recent months doesn’t seem to make a difference given that there are no fans in the stadiums right now..
What we can be sure of though is that we are more than capable of getting a result, and I hope for the mental side of things for our players, we come out of tomorrow’s game with a big win that can wipe the smile off of Vardys face.
If we fail to do so though, back to the drawing board we go, where only the Europa League could be our saviour this season! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Jamie Vardy exploits everything bad about Arsenals defence. For years now we are static and ball watch, rigid in our defending, dont track or follow runners into space and that is Vardys forte.
Vardy could be key but Villa won at Leeds without Grealish. Any one of 28 players could swing the game in a good way or indeed a bad way. Leicester has to start favourite as they are 3rd well ahead of Gooners in 11th place. But Arsenal has a world class strike force on paper and if they fire can destroy any one.
Leicester though are driven by the fact that they capitulated in the closing stages of last seasons league
Three days ago an over confident Foxes outfit were kicked out of the EL at home by unheralded Slavia Prague.
Leicester will be under no illusions as to the magnitude of this game and I expect a feisty and dramatic spectacle.
Leicester to prevail …just
Leicester is more than a 1 man team now.
Arrogant to think otherwise as the article suggests.
I bet he’s been guzzling red bull all night!!
All we need is to match and excedd their intensity with and off the ball, be solid at defence and be clinical at attack then we will win for sure
go gooners