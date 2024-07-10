If Arsenal concentrate on a young tough DM then they should get this £25 million-rated Real Betis star

There’s a chance Mikel Arteta will start a fresh midfield trio next season; the expectation is he’ll have found his dream engine room. We know Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will start in the midfield next season, but we don’t know who will play alongside them.

According to reports, Edu and Mikel Arteta are interested in bringing in another talented midfielder to form a formidable midfield trio that could dominate the Premier League for years to come.

It is still unclear who that midfielder is. However, if I were to recommend someone to the club, I would go with Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso. Having been born in New Jersey USA, and currently at the Copa America with the United States, he isn’t likely to have many problems settling in either.

Cardoso is one of the finest defensive midfielders on the market, but he is almost unknown. His athleticism, physicality, defensive talent, dominance in duels, ball movement, passing range, and mentality make him a perfect 6. He’s an intriguing defensive midfielder with the potential to make an immediate impact on a top team.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have yet to set their full focus on the 22-year-old. However, whoever (hopefully Arsenal) pays Betis’ asking price of roughly £25 million will secure the No. 6 slot for the next decade.

Cardoso could be the eventual successor to Thomas Partey and Jorginho. In fact, next season, he might alternate with Jorginho in the No. 6 role, which could see Declan Rice continue his resurgence as an all-action midfielder.

Peter Rix

