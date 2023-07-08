If Arsenal could get Caicedo it would be the icing on the cake

Arsenal have already pocketed some money from Granit Xhaka’s sale, and they are also expected to make some good money from Thomas Partey’s sale.

These two leaving, and Kai Havertz and Declan Rice joining represent new beginnings at Arsenal’s midfield. Arteta is not taking chances with his engine room, and there’s talk of a third midfielder joining Havertz and Rice as transfer arrivals. There’s a belief that this third midfielder could be Romeo Lavia. But even so, Craig Burley still believes Moises Caicedo is the midfielder for Arteta.

Burley advises Arteta to use the funds from Partey’s and Xhaka’s sales and the remaining transfer budget to sign his top winter target, Moises Caicedo. On ESPN, he said, “If they can get rid of Xhaka, I don’t know if the move has happened, but I think he is going to Leverkusen. If they can sell Thomas Partey as well, who had a pretty good season to the last sort of ten or 12 games. There is talk of Saudi Arabia for him as well.

“But if they could shift those out for a bit more money, then you would be asking for another player, and it would be Caicedo from Brighton.

“He is 21. He can defend. Get forward. Very good on the ball. He still has more to come out of him, and he has the energy to get around the pitch. I think that would be a better balance between him and Declan Rice, with Odegaard somewhere floating around.”

It remains to be seen if Arteta could try to sign Caicedo, who has a £100 million price tag on his head. But I know, like Burley, you may agree that Caicedo could be the perfect third midfield addition if his deal can be closed.

Daniel O

