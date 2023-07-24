If Arsenal don’t need a new midfielder, should Arteta go all out for a top striker?

Mikel Arteta recently hinted that Thomas Partey would stay at the Emirates. A declaration that is good news to many Gooners. Many of them were wondering why the club was open to losing one of the finest central midfielders in the World.

Mikel Arteta must have weighed his options and seen that his team will be more assertive with the Ghana International, as on a good day, he is unplayable at Central midfield.

Anyway, with Partey staying and after the arrival of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, isn’t the Arsenal midfield at its strongest to dominate others next season? It leads me to ask, “Why can’t Arteta use the funds he was to use to buy one of Romeo Lavia or Gabri Veiga to sign a reliable backup for Bukayo Saka if not a top striker?’

The feeling is that Arteta is confident about his attack, and we can understand why. Leandro Trossard, Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli can play everywhere in the frontline; Nketiah can effectively deputise Jesus in the striker role; and Saka can do his magic on the right wing and be deputised by Reiss Nelson. But even so, Arsenal could do with another attacker with an eye for goal, a player who can increase their stats in front of goal. With Partey staying, why can’t Arteta crown his summer transfer window with a headline-grabbing deal? Perhaps Mbappe or Dusan Vlahovic?

Darren N

