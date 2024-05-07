If Arsenal don’t win the EPL title this season, surely we will do it next season?

Will Arsenal win the Premier League next year if not sealed this month?

With only two games to go Arsenal still have a chance of winning the Premier League, however Manchester City behind in second and a point off of top spot still have a game in hand.

If Manchester City win their next two games and extra match regardless of whether The Gunners pick up six points out of six the Cityzens will be crowned Premier League Champions for a record consecutive fourth time. This would see the Citizens beat Arsenal to the most prized trophy in English football by two points.

Last season we lost the Premiership despite being top of the table by eight points in 2023, and this year we have looked as if we have thrown it away again after losing to Aston Villa recently when we were in control of the title race.

Even though the odds are stacked against Arsenal this month to secure the title who’s to say we can’t win it next season?

Arteta’s Arsenal have already broken records we set last season in the league for ourselves, this must surely be the start of something special? We’ve already scored as many goals (88) as we did last season after 38 league games, conceded nearly 20 goals less and already won the exact same number of matches we won overall last Premier League campaign. Bukayo Saka who was our top goalscorer last year with 14 strikes now has 20 and is still our number one talisman.

The Gunners firepower this season has been far more ruthless than that of Manchester City despite the Citizens thrashing Wolves 5-1 at the weekend. We are the only team all season to score and win by at least five goals in five incredible matches which is something not even the Invincible team achieved in 2003/04!

Manchester City are certainly holding the reins in these final few Premier League games with the title tugging in their favour, but if The Gunners start off next season as they’re now doing then maybe, just maybe we will all be jumping up and smelling the roses of a first Premier League honour in two decades!

Liam Harding

