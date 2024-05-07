If Arsenal don’t win the EPL title this season, surely we will do it next season?

Will Arsenal win the Premier League next year if not sealed this month?
With only two games to go Arsenal still have a chance of winning the Premier League, however Manchester City behind in second and a point off of top spot still have a game in hand.
If Manchester City win their next two games and extra match regardless of whether The Gunners pick up six points out of six the Cityzens will be crowned Premier League Champions for a record consecutive fourth time. This would see the Citizens beat Arsenal to the most prized trophy in English football by two points.
Last season we lost the Premiership despite being top of the table by eight points in 2023, and this year we have looked as if we have thrown it away again after losing to Aston Villa recently when we were in control of the title race.
Even though the odds are stacked against Arsenal this month to secure the title who’s to say we can’t win it next season?
Arteta’s Arsenal have already broken records we set last season in the league for ourselves, this must surely be the start of something special? We’ve already scored as many goals (88) as we did last season after 38 league games, conceded nearly 20 goals less and already won the exact same number of matches we won overall last Premier League campaign. Bukayo Saka who was our top goalscorer last year with 14 strikes now has 20 and is still our number one talisman.
The Gunners firepower this season has been far more ruthless than that of Manchester City despite the Citizens thrashing Wolves 5-1 at the weekend. We are the only team all season to score and win by at least five goals in five incredible matches which is something not even the Invincible team achieved in 2003/04!
Manchester City are certainly holding the reins in these final few Premier League games with the title tugging in their favour, but if The Gunners start off next season as they’re now doing then maybe, just maybe we will all be jumping up and smelling the roses of a first Premier League honour in two decades!
Liam Harding
With a new no 9 (Gyökeres); a new no 6 (Guimaraes); and something more, I think this 3 year project with 2 second places can be crowned in 2024/25 with a EPL title. Maybe, but you never know.
These 2 would be my picks as well. Both have experience on the English football, both are at their prime age, neither are rarely injured. I don’t think Gyökeres will cost more than Nunez was (£60-65 million) but Guimaraes might be more expensive.
I think we’ll also go for a leftback who can play other positions and obviously a 2nd choice goalkeeper.
Elneny and Cedric will definitely depart. I see Nelson, Ramsdale, Nketiah sold as well. Maybe one of Zinchenko/Jesus/Partey too if a suitable offer arrives.
Zinchenko has once again cost Arsenal the premier league title. He must be sold asap. His defensive frailties disrupt the function of the team.
What? Are you really serious about that claim?
That might as well be our second in a row ……. hold your guns!!
My thoughts exactly!
This is the PL, so there are no “surely” titles IMO. We should be amongst the favourites but, as usual, we will see some surprises.
If we sign a proper nr 9, what will happen to Haverz? For my taste, he is not a midfield player and performs best as a nr 9.
We will need a solid partner to add to Rice-Odegaard IMO. This could be a Thomas Partey type of player who stays fit. We will need competition for Saka who plays too many games. I have liked the Martinelli/Trossard option and one the few positions the manager was comfortable enough to rotate between. We need the same on the right.
Furthermore, we could be a lot better at the back, if that is possible, if Timber reaches his potential. If Timber plays on the right we need someone on the left.
We would need to rotate the squad a little bit better IMO which could happen if we get a bit more depth in it.
Liverpool could struggle with a new manager. Aston Villa could struggle with the extra load of CL football. Chelsea could only be better than this past season, one would hope for them. Man U will be an unknown. So if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot it could be between us and City and perhaps a third/forth unexpected challenger.
But, big picture, what a solid and impressive season we have had. Definitely a great new foundation to build on, no matter what happens the next few games.
Several good points.
I think we need a striker, cover in defence and on the right.
MF will depend on how many of the current squad will remain with us for next season.
In order to topple MC it will be necessary to target over 90 points.
We need better quality in a number of positions to be able to rotate effectively.
Liverpool said same when they finished 2nd
But were they as consistent as ourselves? If at all we finish second again, in a worst case scenario.
Need to be ruthless with this Summer’s business. Zinchenko should be off; Timber and Kiwior can hold down the LB spot.
Jesus should be off; too injury prone and anemic in front of goal. His goal tally is shocking, and we have simply outgrown him as City did.
Although I am not a fan of Zinchenko, to blame any individual player for our failure to win the EPL, if indeed we do come up short, is utter nonsense.The absence of Timber has shown up our relative weakness at LB, but the main difference between us and Man City is their strength in depth which enables them to rotate more and prolong freshness despite a very heavy workload.For whatever reason, Arteta does not seem to trust certain players in our pool, to the extent that they lack match sharpness when they are brought on occasionally for basically cameo appearances.ESR is a classic case which does not go down well with me and numerous other fans who rate him highly.Whatever happens in our remaining matches, as Arsenal fans we can be proud of our team this season.
I too was shocked when I read @Wayne’s comment lamenting how Zinchecko was the reason we lost the title.
I seriously don’t know how some people have such shallow sensationalism.
Havertz has done enough to go into next season as our number one cf im being honest. Spending big on cf means either Havertz at cm or on the bench. Both options are counter productive. The left wing dilema is the one that needs resolving and the cm space not occupied by Rice. So either we play rice at 6 and go for an 8 or play rice at 8 and go for a 6. Back to the left wing, whilst trossard has been brilliant hes getting on and whilst Martinelli is young hes been poor and maybe now would be the ideal time to cash in on Martinelli. I would happily spend the whole budget on on one of the Real Madrid two at risk of not starting so either Valverde or Tchouameni then all out on Leao from Ac milan. Keep jesus and Partey around for one more year.
What a refreshing piece inTONE AND ATTITUDE toward our team this piece was, IN STARK CONTRAST TO THE DISMAL PESSIMISTIC PIECE BY DARREN.