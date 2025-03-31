If Arsenal ever wanted Kudus, now’s their chance – But there’s a catch..

(From L) West Ham United's Ghanaian midfielder #14 Mohammed Kudus, Arsenal's Brazilian striker #09 Gabriel Jesus and West Ham United's Czech defender #05 Vladimir Coufal fight for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 28, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus being available on the market presents a transfer opportunity Arsenal simply cannot ignore. According to TBR, West Ham are nearing their PSR limits and need to offload players to ease their situation. Kudus has reportedly been identified as their most valuable asset for a sale. However, with an £85 million release clause, the report suggests this could pose a challenge for Premier League suitors.

Despite the financial hurdle, Arsenal must find a way to bring Kudus to the Emirates. He could make a tremendous difference in improving their squad.

With a rock-solid midfield and an impressive engine room, Arsenal’s primary mission this summer should be to assemble an attack capable of leading them to glory. Even before the injury crisis, Arsenal’s attack was in need of quality reinforcements. The crisis has only served to highlight the urgency of making those transfers.

Aside from securing a clinical striker, Arsenal are in dire need of a versatile forward—someone who can excel on the wings either left or right. Profiling Mohammed Kudus, he fits this mould perfectly.

According to stats from Transfermarkt, Mohammed Kudus’ preferred position is on the right wing, where he has featured in 50 matches, scoring 21 goals and delivering 8 assists. However, the Ghanaian international is equally capable on the left wing, boasting 6 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances.

The Hammer offers Arsenal the versatile winger they desperately need. Additionally, he could be deployed as an attacking midfielder, where he has recorded 11 assists in 47 games, or even as a striker, with an impressive tally of 15 goals in 48 appearances. That said, with a new striker arriving and Havertz competing for a spot, Arsenal may not require him in a central striking role. Considering potential midfield reinforcements, he is also best suited to enhancing Arsenal’s options on the wings.

Before joining West Ham in 2023, Kudus was already on Arsenal’s radar. For reasons unknown to many Gooners, the club missed the opportunity to hijack that deal. Since then, the ex-Ajax star has flourished in the Premier League. His dribbling success rate in 2024 was remarkable—over 110 successful dribbles in the league. He is the kind of player fans pay to watch, effortlessly showcasing his skills game after game.

In 57 league appearances, Kudus has recorded 11 goals and 7 assists—impressive, considering the instability at West Ham during his time there.

There is, however, growing interest from Al Nasr, with the Saudi Pro League club reportedly ready to offer £84 million for Kudus. While Arsenal cannot compete financially with such an offer, they can appeal to his ambition to continue living his Premier League dream at the Emirates Stadium.

During the winter transfer window, TBR suggests Arsenal had made contact with Kudus’ entourage. Although no deal materialised, those channels of communication could surely be reopened. With West Ham eager to reduce their wage bill, Kudus submitting a transfer request and prioritising Arsenal as his destination, could see the Hammers compromise on their asking price.

A move for Kudus could be a defining transfer for Arsenal this summer. Wouldn’t you agree?

Michelle M

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…