If Arsenal fail to sign a new striker, does that mean that Nketiah must stay at the Emirates?

With Gabriel Jesus’ groin injury, Mikel Arteta should have received a perfect transfer request. In fact, the Arsenal manager should ask Edu to find him a striker, or else Eddie Nketiah’s planned move to Nottingham Forest should be put on hold.
Following the win over Fulham, Arteta expressed his confidence in Kai Havertz and Jesusto leading his attack this season. However, Jesus sustains another injury just one week into the season, bringing his total injury time since joining Arsenal to 185 days.
Aside from his effectiveness, Jesus being injury-prone is a source of concern. Regardless of your skill level, being injury-prone can be detrimental to your team. Arsenal needed someone to push Havertz; a game like the one against Villa required a fantastic substitute striker who could come in and capitalise on every opportunity that came his way. The way Leandro Trossard transformed the flow of the game after replacing Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, should give you an idea of how valuable having a superb striker alternative for Havertz can be.
What should Mikel Arteta do if you can’t ensure Jesus will be fit, and even if he is, there’s no guarantee he’ll be clinical? He should consider taking advantage of the transfer window while it is still open to sign a striker.
Think of Victor Gyokeres. What does he need to accomplish to convince Arsenal to sign him and pit him against Havertz (and even Jesus) for a starting spot? With six goals and one assist in three games so far this season, the Sporting Lisbon forward stands out; he could transform Arsenal into a title favourite if he joins. If Arsenal was still undecided about whether to recruit a winger or a striker, Jesus’ injury should help them decide.
If not, Nketiah stays…
We need a no9 end of. Nketiah, unless there is a massive break down will go. Jesus (and Haverz come to that) are not strikers, as in proper no9 class finishers. Haverz is doing a job but he isn’t a striker. We can’t win anything thing without that option.
@Reggie
Real Talk…👍🏾
Well, if it takes us as long to sign a striker as it has to get this guy Merino here we won’t be getting one this transfer window. All I keep hearing is that we have agreed a fee, agreed terms with him, he’s had a medical , why can’t we have anything official about him, why the hold up in getting him.
But nothing in the current “situation” around strikers is a revelation, is it. Havertz shouldn’t just be the automatic choice, regardless of anything else. Shock, horror! Jesus is injury-prone (and doesn’t score many even when fit). Surprise, surprise!
Yes, there are goals elsewhere “in the team” as we saw to good effect yesterday, but you can’t just rely upon that in my opinion. There were a lot of goals last season of course, but that doesn’t guarantee it will simply be replicated across the whole of 2024-25.
I have thought and continue to think that a striker is needed. I’d have him to replace Jesus in effect, and to put the proper, necessary, pressure on Havertz (who has not been hugely prolific so far anyway in his career – 17 goals his best back in 2018, I think) and also as an “insurance” against inevitable injuries, suspensions, Acts of God etc.
It would be ironic indeed if Eddie – a player that Arsenal was/is clearly content should leave – be it to Olympic Marseille, Bournemouth, Forest, wherever turns out to be a player we could have to rely upon as the club enters the most important season for years.
If there’s any real revelation here, it’s that we’re a few days from the end of the window and this hasn’t (yet) been addressed. There’s time still, but it’s running out fast.
Why is Jesus the 1st choice striker at Arsenal?
Why is Havertz regularly played at CF?
Why is Nketiah not playing?
Because Arteta doesn’t want a 9 in his squad.
If Arsenal do go to market for a new attacker, it sure as hell isn’t going to be a regular 9. They will either bring in another winger and just play Havertz/Trossard/Martinelli at CF until Jesus is back, or they will bring another player who can play centrally, but isn’t a 9.
“Think of Victor Gyokeres. What does he need to accomplish to convince Arsenal to sign him?”
That is an astoundingly wrong question. If Arsenal are at all interested in Gyokeres, then the only possible stumbling block is the price. If they aren’t interested, there isn’t anything Gyokeres can do to change that.
Arsenal scored a record number of goals last season without a proper 9 in the side. Their go-to guy at 9 is on 9 goals and 8 assists in 15 games as a CF. They’re doing fine without a 9 and there’s no reason at all for them to change that just to make fans happy they overspent on a “proper striker.”
Nketiah leaving is independent of bringing a striker in, always has been, no one raised the question last week did they
a small injury to Jesus does not change that, he is bound to get a niggle now and then
Nkatiah seems a real fit for Forest, hopes the former academy graduate do every thing under his control to aide the transfer, take a pay cut if he has to.
With the Arsenal fans base on his back for his decent salary, something he can be excuse of, been not the one to offer his self the deal.
Think he should ask Arsenal to afforded him the opportunity to leave.
We have to remember that the incredible goal scoring run, that saw SU, WHU, Palace etc was the main reason we had such an impressive GF figure.
Of course, I’m not taking anything away from that achievement, but we have to factor that in.
I really don’t see why keeping Nketiah solves anything at all.
He’s been given so many opportunities during his time at the club and, in my opinion, there has been no progress whatsoever.
Sell him for a good price and, if we don’t sign another forward, promote from within to be on the bench.
Spot on Ken.
@ken1945. how else can a team get a massive GF or incredible goal scoring run without scoring more in some matches.. having a new no 9 will not necessarily add to Arsenal overall goals it will only shift the concentration of goals shared among the team to a particular player.
I’m not sure what your asking me, as common sense answers your thought pattern.
What I’m saying is that we have to remember the clubs we scored so many goals against were the likes of Burnley and SU, who were both relegated.
It’s also interesting to note that Eddie scored his hatrick against SU if I’m not mistaken.
I actually agree with you that signing a complete striker may not see us score more goals, but it WILL give us a different option or a plan B as some would like to call it.
I really don’t see that, by keeping Eddie, anything changes from last season, as he’s not going to improve.
I would say Nketiah should still be sold regardless to generate some “clean” profit for the club. But Arsenal will need to sign a striker even though preliminary reports are suggesting that Jesus’ injury is short term. Still, with the benefit of hindsight we can’t be sure that he will be available for a good chunk of the season.
the biereth sale was a real shocker. He never got near the 1st team his stats are amazing since his move could have scored a shed load of goals for 1st team
I guess Arteta would prefer Nketiah staying instead of signing a new CF, because Nketiah worked hard for high press and he’s been playing with Arteta’s system for years
I’d be surprised if Arsenal sign a new CF, because a good towering one like Sesko and Vlahovic are currently overpriced or not available
I don’t think it’s the case arteta “doesn’t want a no9”, as some seem to believe – I think he’d get one in, but only if he’s convinced they’d suit our style if play, have the kind of attitude he likes etc. They’d also have to make financial sense. I wouldn’t be surprised if we do make a cheeky late bid for someone – don’t think we will (more likely to try for a winger if anything,imo), but wouldn’t be all that surprised either.