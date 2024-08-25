If Arsenal fail to sign a new striker, does that mean that Nketiah must stay at the Emirates?

With Gabriel Jesus’ groin injury, Mikel Arteta should have received a perfect transfer request. In fact, the Arsenal manager should ask Edu to find him a striker, or else Eddie Nketiah’s planned move to Nottingham Forest should be put on hold.

Following the win over Fulham, Arteta expressed his confidence in Kai Havertz and Jesusto leading his attack this season. However, Jesus sustains another injury just one week into the season, bringing his total injury time since joining Arsenal to 185 days.

Aside from his effectiveness, Jesus being injury-prone is a source of concern. Regardless of your skill level, being injury-prone can be detrimental to your team. Arsenal needed someone to push Havertz; a game like the one against Villa required a fantastic substitute striker who could come in and capitalise on every opportunity that came his way. The way Leandro Trossard transformed the flow of the game after replacing Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, should give you an idea of how valuable having a superb striker alternative for Havertz can be.

What should Mikel Arteta do if you can’t ensure Jesus will be fit, and even if he is, there’s no guarantee he’ll be clinical? He should consider taking advantage of the transfer window while it is still open to sign a striker.

Think of Victor Gyokeres. What does he need to accomplish to convince Arsenal to sign him and pit him against Havertz (and even Jesus) for a starting spot? With six goals and one assist in three games so far this season, the Sporting Lisbon forward stands out; he could transform Arsenal into a title favourite if he joins. If Arsenal was still undecided about whether to recruit a winger or a striker, Jesus’ injury should help them decide.

If not, Nketiah stays…

Darren N

