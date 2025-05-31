If Arsenal finalise deal for Zubimendi, it could spark Ødegaard’s resurgence

Arsenal are reportedly finalising a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with both clubs reportedly close to completing a deal that will see the Spaniard join the Gunners on a long-term contract. He is expected to undergo a medical soon, with an announcement anticipated in the coming days or weeks.

Zubimendi admired by the big clubs

As reported by various outlets, Zubimendi previously turned down a move to Liverpool in favour of remaining at his boyhood club, but has now opted to join Arsenal to the delight of supporters. The club have held a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, and his signing has generated excitement around the qualities he is expected to bring to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

A player admired by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool, Zubimendi possesses the blend of technical elegance and defensive grit that Arsenal’s midfield has lacked at times. His poise and composure on the ball are matched by tenacity off it, making him an ideal addition to an already talented squad.

Ødegaard could thrive with Zubimendi behind him

Of all Zubimendi’s attributes, it is his distribution and ability to progress play during the build-up phase that could have the most significant impact. This could particularly benefit captain Martin Ødegaard, who endured a challenging 2024-25 season marked by injuries and inconsistent form. Ødegaard’s struggles, including an ankle injury in September and the absences of key teammates like Bukayo Saka and Ben White, disrupted his rhythm. However, glimpses of his best form returned towards the end of the season, with two goal contributions in the final two league games.

Throughout the campaign, Ødegaard was often forced to drop deep to initiate play, limiting his effectiveness near goal. His strengths lie in operating closer to the box where he can utilise his creativity and vision. Zubimendi’s ability to resist the press and play early forward passes could keep Ødegaard higher up the pitch, receiving the ball in more dangerous areas and linking fluidly with Arsenal’s front line. His playing style is comparable to Jorginho’s, whose inclusion in the 2023-24 starting eleven coincided with some of the team’s most cohesive performances. While Thomas Partey also contributes in this area, Zubimendi’s added physicality and recovery pace may give Arsenal a more well-rounded option.

One possible tactical shift could involve Ødegaard operating as a traditional number 10 in a system featuring a double pivot of Zubimendi alongside either Partey or Declan Rice. Regardless of the formation, his arrival is likely to bring out the best in the Norwegian.

Some fans may underestimate the influence Zubimendi could have on this Arsenal side, but he looks set to be an outstanding addition.

Would you like to see Arsenal return to a double pivot with Ødegaard as a lone number 10 if Zubimendi arrives?

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…