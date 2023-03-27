If Arsenal get Declan Rice this summer it will send a clear message to our title rivals

It’s the international break, meaning a long weekend without any PL action. If you’re bored because you won’t be seeing Arsenal do what they do best: dominate the Premier League, here’s an interesting update about Declan Rice to brighten your weekend.

Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts has been speaking of the anticipated Rice-Arsenal switch, about which he has had a number of things to say about the transfer mission.

First, he noted Arsenal would love not to overpay for Rice even if it is certain they will need a huge bid to complete his swoop as West Ham want their star man to be the biggest ever British sale. He also noted that Rice’s deal will be as significant as Mesut Ozil’s deal was back in 2013, though he believes this will rank second to Ozil’s one in terms of significance.

Additionally, he notes that just like Arsenal once beat a number of top teams for Sol Campbell, they could do so with the Rice deal, a deal that could show how much Arsenal have grown under Arteta, how they are slowly returning to being the European heavyweight they were once known to be. And it is also worth noting that the best UK football bookies all make the Gunners favourites to sign Rice, well ahead of moneybags teams like Chelsea and Man United.

So what did Watts say? “I just watched that game and thought that he would be such a fantastic signing for Arsenal if it does happen. It won’t be easy, and it will cost a lot of money. We’ve heard time and time again from West Ham that it will take a British record fee for Declan Rice; whether that will happen remains to be seen, but I’m pretty sure that Arsenal will try to get him for much cheaper than that,” Watts said on his YouTube channel.

“I honestly think if Arsenal sign Declan Rice this summer, it would be the biggest signing Arsenal have made. Maybe Mesut Ozil comes before this, but it would be the biggest signing since Sol Campbell in terms of the teams they have to beat to sign him and the stature of the player right now. If they could get this deal done, the message it would send out would say an awful lot about where Arsenal are and how they have moved forward in a short space of time.”

Other than Watts’ claims, how do you think Rice’s deal will be significant to Arsenal?