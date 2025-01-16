If Arsenal get past Bristol City, they will face London City Lionesses in Women’s FA Cup 5th round

Most of us Gooners were frustrated by the news that our Arsenal women’s FA Cup fixture with Bristol City was postponed. After a “long” winter break, we were finally set to watch our in-form Arsenal Women team (unbeaten in 11 with 8 straight wins to see out 2024) take to the pitch on Sunday. However, the pitch had other ideas—it froze due to adverse weather conditions, and the game couldn’t go on as planned therefore was postponed.

Some of our Sunday plans (which were to watch our girls continue their resurgence) were ruined, but what could we do?

Well, even though our FA Cup Round 4 game wasn’t played, the FA Cup Round 5 draw was done:

FIFTH ROUND DRAW

The ties to be played 8-9 February

– Wolves vs. Manchester United

– Chelsea vs. Everton or Tottenham Hotspur

– Blackburn Rovers or Portsmouth vs. Sunderland

– Manchester City vs. Leicester City or Stoke City

– Crystal Palace or Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United

– Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion or Durham

– Rugby Borough vs. West Ham United or Liverpool

– Arsenal or Bristol City vs. London City Lionesses

Arsenal Women have been drawn against London City Lionesses in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. We’ll get to host the London Championship side, at Meadow Park, if we beat Bristol City.

So, when are we playing Bristol City? Well, we are to play the postponed FA Cup Fourth Round fixture on 29th January, kick-off: 19:45.

Last Friday, Renee admitted that winning the FA Cup was definitely amongst Arsenal’s goal this season. Looking at this Arsenal Women team, who are on a run of 11 games unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw, Bristol City and London City Lionesses are teams we should be dispatching. These are straightforward fixtures that we should be winning as we look to end our 9-year FA Cup drought, having last won the trophy is 2016..

What do you think? is their anything to worry about Gooners?

Michelle M

