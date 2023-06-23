If Arsenal get their four transfer targets they will be ready to challenge Man City

Inspired by the frustrating end of the season, Arteta and Edu are two men on a mission.

It is reported that Kai Havertz is set to join on a £65 million deal and his deal is done. The Havertz deal is one of four other deals the Gunners are working on.

Reports suggest they are set to make another headline bid for Rice which will hopefully meet West Ham’s asking price and finally get the deal over the line. After two bids were thwarted, the hope is they’ll be three times lucky. Other than Rice, Jurrien Timber is also being eyed, and with Ajax holding out for their £50 million asking price to let him go, it is believed such a bid is forthcoming from Arsenal. Besides Rice and Timber, the Gunners are working on a deal to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia; talks are underway.

If Arteta completes these deals, which may cost the club over £200 million, he may be happy as he gets almost everything he requested on his shopping list His transfer success may mean one thing to his PL opponents: he is hell-bent on winning the league.

With these four signings, Arsenal will have set themselves up for years of dominance. It is clear that Arsenal want to win trophies, and that will soon become a fact if they will if they keep improving their team.”

Arteta got a taste of how it feels to be on top, and I bet he wants to keep feeling that way. Hopefully, after this transfer window, his team gets to do what it didn’t do last season, which is to sustain momentum from start to end of the season and finally end Manchester City’s dominance.

COYG!

Sam P

