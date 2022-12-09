If Arsenal have agreed to sign Ndicka, who will he replace?

If I was to predict who Arsenal would be signing next summer, one of the last things I would expect is for Arteta to be bringing in another top class centre-back, but according to the Roma-based IlRomanista, that is definitely going to happen.

In an article discussing the future of the Roma defenders, they report that the Italian giants have been trying to do a deal for the Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, who is out of contract this coming summer and has been linked with both Tottenham and Newcastle, has already made a deal to join Arteta’s project and will not listen to other offers.

Their report states: Roma, making an economic effort, had thought of trying to bring him to the Giallorossi in the next transfer market in January, but the player let it be known (barring indecent offers that cannot be ruled out) that he intends to reach the natural deadline for contact with Eintracht to then check who offers the most.

And this is not good news for the Giallorossi club. Indeed, bad. Because for what we have managed to find out with more than reasonable certainty, the emerging French central defender has already reached an agreement with Arsenal for June. And this means that Ndicka will hardly wear the Giallorossi next season.

Ndicka has obviously impressed many big clubs, and considering he is only 23 but has over 100 games for Franfurt under his belt, he is the perfect profile to join Arteta’s project, And as a free agent he is even more attractive!

But if he did come to Arsenal, who wold he replace next season?

Our current centre-backs are:

Gabriel – who has been closely linked with a move away from Arsenal a few times…

William Saliba – Who will not be replaced unless he doesn’t sign a new contract…

Rob Holding – Our backup who I believe has just signed a new contract…

Ben White – who has transformed into a right-back but can always play in the middle…

If this rumour is true, who do you think will be leaving?

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids