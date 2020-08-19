If Arsenal keep Aubameyang then Lacazette must stay too?

Aubameyang contract edging ever closer! by Shenel Osman

So, as rumours circulate that our star striker seems to be edging ever closer to signing that long-awaited contract extension it is becoming clearer that we may have to get rid of some of our current players in order to fund his deal and also bring in other new players.

Rumours suggest that Lacazette could be on his way out in order to free up some funds and get different players in using the fee we would gain from selling him.

It is a great shame if we do end up losing Aubameyang’s strike partner and friend, both on and off the pitch because although he does have some inconsistent games, who doesn’t, I feel Lacazette and Aubameyang work well together and even if Lacazette does not score every game or as much as Aubameyang does he does work well off of the ball at times where he is either holding the ball up or even getting assists for those around him.

There is no denying that Aubameyang and Lacazette do work well together and have a good working and personal relationship. It is clear that having both player options in our team is a major plus, but if one of those was to leave, I feel the team would not have the same dynamic.

The relationship and positivity both players share with one another also can be seen reflected in the team as a whole, so losing one of these players (if not both) may also break down the positivity within the team. Would we really want that to happen given how long it has taken to get to this positive outlook?

I don’t feel that Lacazette should be sacrificed to create funds for other players coming in or players signing contract extensions. I think Lacazette adds more to the team then certain other players do, and should not be the one in the firing line to be sent away.

Gooners?