If Arsenal keep Aubameyang then Lacazette must stay too?

Aubameyang contract edging ever closer! by Shenel Osman
So, as rumours circulate that our star striker seems to be edging ever closer to signing that long-awaited contract extension it is becoming clearer that we may have to get rid of some of our current players in order to fund his deal and also bring in other new players.
Rumours suggest that Lacazette could be on his way out in order to free up some funds and get different players in using the fee we would gain from selling him.
It is a great shame if we do end up losing Aubameyang’s strike partner and friend, both on and off the pitch because although he does have some inconsistent games, who doesn’t, I feel Lacazette and Aubameyang work well together and even if Lacazette does not score every game or as much as Aubameyang does he does work well off of the ball at times where he is either holding the ball up or even getting assists for those around him.
There is no denying that Aubameyang and Lacazette do work well together and have a good working and personal relationship. It is clear that having both player options in our team is a major plus, but if one of those was to leave, I feel the team would not have the same dynamic.
The relationship and positivity both players share with one another also can be seen reflected in the team as a whole, so losing one of these players (if not both) may also break down the positivity within the team. Would we really want that to happen given how long it has taken to get to this positive outlook?
I don’t feel that Lacazette should be sacrificed to create funds for other players coming in or players signing contract extensions. I think Lacazette adds more to the team then certain other players do, and should not be the one in the firing line to be sent away.
Gooners?
I think Laca still has an important role to play, but the financial constraints of trying to rebuild the squad may leave us no choice.
Fantastic team player, important part of the dressing room and a top bloke. I hope we can find a way to keep hold of him.
We need to raise funds somehow, and Laca has only one year left on his contract. He’s edging towards 30, and just had a poor season, so it’s a fair risk to offer him a 3/4 year deal, and hope he rediscovers his form at that age.
I get Laca’s role of occupying the CB’s, whilst Auba sneaks in from the left wing, but also hate seeing Auba deep in our own half defending. As much as I love his teamwork, a striker of his ability needs to only be at the other end of the pitch.
Laca may be Aubam.’s mate but he has disappointed. Plays most of his football inside the opps. penalty area AND misses chances. His play around the pitch is not good enough and his head goes down fast !
I wouldn’t mind keep Laca… but ONLY if we can afford it.
Alex is a great asset for the team, player of the season 2 seasons ago, and even if he hasn’t scored anywhere near as much last season, his work rate has been excellent, which is a key component of Arteta’s way of playing.
Now I mentioned “if we can afford it” because, so far, we haven’t sold ANY player and the club MUST raise up funds to finance the new Auba deal, be able to trigger Thomas Partey release clause AND his 200k a week requested salary (although hopefully they’d manage to an extent to repeat the successful Willian negotiation style and have a solid chunk of that being performances bonuses so they’d pay for themselves thanks to trophies prize money and top 4 finish).
IF I had to decide who’s more important for Arsenal for the coming seasons between adding a DM like Partey and keeping a centre forward like Laca, it’d unfortunately be the DM with 100% certainty.
Auba would score even more if he played from the centre, we already have talented youngsters like Saka to replace him on the left wing (+ now Willian) and Martinelli or Nketiah can be our 2nd and 3rd choices up front, which could be what they need to hugely progress.
With 2 years left on his contract, now could be a decent time to cash in on Laca unfortunately…
No central striker in the league scored more goals than Auba last season. This year Vardy, a central striker scored 1 goal more.
Central strikers in Liverpool and Man City have not scored more from a central striker position than Auba have from the left wing.
These teams have had better seasons, have scored more team goals than Arsenal. And their central strikers have not scored more than Auba. This suggest to me that Auba will not score more as a central striker. At least not significantly more. There are several reasons but the main one is that the central striker have to deal with 2 central defenders that are typically better at defending than your average fullback. You also have to deal with CM and DM crowding the central area.
So why fix something that is not broken?
Has two years left, if not sold then we should renew his contract, whenever, you enter last year of contract with a player, you risk high contract demands or running of time to be released for free, which Arsenal cannot afford. He is 29.
He is a good player, but not bigger than the club.
May God bless you for your post. I mean, other top clubs desire to have 2 or 3 top scorers (not U-23 I meant) but Arsenal fans and the media would suggest Lacazette’s sale?! Very pathetic. Injury affected his games plus Arteta’s preference yo start Nketiah even long after Alex’s recuperation. Arsenal will rue it if he’s sold. Please check out the quality of his goals! BOOM!!!
Get rid of him, the earlier the better for money’s sake. This chap went over a year goal drought in away games. You cannot challenge for honors with such stats. Grab the money and run to the bank. Rennes also seems interested in Luis, grab that money and hide somewhere. Socrates is wanted in Italy, good riddance. Grab the money and run as fast as you can. Mkhi and Elneny almost sorted out with loan deals, good going. Only one menace remains, oh, but he does sell jerseys, so why not open another counter at the Emirates? But make sure we have a proper recliner!!