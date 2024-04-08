If Arsenal keep getting clean sheets and scoring, we are going to win every game

Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka has spoken out about what he believes is different about this Arsenal team compared to last season. He notes that, as a squad, they are now more confident and ready to see out victories.

After defeating the Seagulls 3-0, Saka, who broke the deadlock with a well-hit penalty after the half-hour mark, spoke to the media. He revealed how they, as a team, feel more confident and determined to achieve positive results on a consistent basis.

He said, “This year we feel more comfortable; I feel like the team is better, and we are ready each game to win! If we keep a clean sheet, normally we are going to score. That is the quality we have!”

The Saka admission just emphasises Arsenal’s drive to perform consistently and secure victories.

As we’ve already noted, the Gunners’ defensive steadiness has served as the cornerstone of their outstanding performances. It’s easy to win. If you don’t concede, even one goal can propel you to glory.

Given that Brighton was Arsenal’s bogey team, defeating them hands down clearly demonstrated the club’s growth. The Gunners dominated the game and created multiple scoring opportunities, resulting in an amazing expected goals (xG) tally of 3.23 to Brighton’s 0.53.

Being more clinical and defensively solid has for sure helped catapult this Arsenal team to the top of the Premier League table, passing Liverpool for first place on goal difference.

Saka assures every Gooner that this time, unlike last season, they will finish the story this time around. If we carry on like this I don’t see why not…

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

