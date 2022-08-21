If Arsenal keep playing like against Bournemouth, how can I be negative?

Was Saturday the best Arsenal performance under Arteta? by Dan
There have been other highlights of course, such as the first half of last season’s NLD at the Emirates.
Yet in terms of witnessing 90 minutes where we completely controlled the tempo of a game, the scenes at the Vitality were unrivalled.
Yes, Bournemouth have just been promoted, haven’t done much transfer activity, and Scott Parker admitted they didn’t show up in the first 45 minutes, but take nothing away from the many things we did well.
I have never had a problem admitting being negative when certain standards are not being met. To be a big club you have to think like a big club.
I don’t call 5th progress, I don’t celebrate 2-2 draws at home to Palace, I’m not afraid to question decisions just because it’s the team I support.
Our manager agrees with me. How many times during Amazon’s All or Nothing Series did he talk about the pressure for a club our size is to win every game?
He will defend his squad whatever the result as long as he sees effort and commitment.
On the South Coast not just were his values met, but the ethos of the badge also.
The Gunners demanded the ball, movement off the ball was outstanding. The few times possession was lost, there was an obsession to win it back. We didn’t worry about the opposition’s strengths; we focused on what we do well.
There’s a confidence and a swagger that we haven’t seen from this group of players before, playing like they now believe they are good enough to be at this level.
The new arrivals have lifted those around them.
You can tell Jesus and Zinchenko have come from a winning environment; their tactical understanding is superb.
Our Ukranian full back’s ability to step into midfield and pick a pass was mesmerising this weekend.
Saliba was so dominant; the away fans sang his name continuously. The only critique is we have waited too long to give him his chance?
Remember though the age of the majority of our dressing room means in theory they should only get better?
Saturday was Arsenal to me, very proud to be a Gooner.
We won’t win the title but that’s never been my gripe.
If we play like that every week, the likes of myself will hold my hands up…
Dan Smith
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
So surprised reading this …..from Patrick, Lol
It sound funny and strange, cos I hardly comment on your anti arsenal posts but certainly this time, you certainly made some valuable and thoughtful points.
However let’s bask in the euphoria in our club for now until the Man United game….then we can know our night as a club.
I’m good to go on, both in good and bad times
Sorry did you just say Anti Arsenal?
How can someone be an Arsenal fan and be anti Arsenal?
If he wants Arsenal to raise their standard, then he has become anti Arsenal??
I don’t even agree with most of his post but I have know reason why many of you think you can dictate who is and not a fan at the same time.
Not even the Arsenal body can do that.
@Michael
I presume you meant to say DAN, not Patrick!
We won’t win the title…
I bet that’s positivity
Well said DAN! GREAT TO READ TOO!
Not going to be negative towards Xakha this time Jon , like you were against Palace ?
Speaking of Palace, how was Silhurts yesterday Jon?
I agree with everything you say Dan, but there was something EDDIE said when replying to an article (can’t remember what one) yesterday.
It went somehow along the lines of can’t wait till we play the big boys.
I assume he means city, pool, chelsea and the spuds and my only way is that those four clubs will not allow us to play the great football we saw yesterday, both in the midfield and attack.
I have no worries about our defence, as I believe we have the players who will not be intimidated anymore.
So, while we can enjoy all the plaudits (and quite rightly so) let’s just keep our feet planted firmly on the ground and take it game by game.
Mind you, I’m buzzing at this moment in time!!!!
my only worry!!!
Well said Ken! We have been given the best starting fixtures list this season IMO and we are taking full advantage of it which is great…..but an easier start means that we have our more difficult games closer together later in the season so something to be prepared for.
We’ll know at the end of Oct what this team is made of…Spurs, Liverpool and Man City with the positive being we are at home for all 3.
I don’t think have been given the best starting fixtures list this season IMO. Playing at Selhurst park is a tough one and will be for every team that travels there. Crystal Palace have a very good team and their results at Anfield is a proof. Leicester are no minnows and we cannot write of Bournemouth either.
We are rather a better team this season and I agree we are taking full advantage of the opportunities before us.
*off
Nah the fixtures we have gives us a lot of advantage weather we admit it or not.
The reason why we didn’t do so well at the beginning of last season wasn’t solely because of the injury we had but the team we played.
We had to play the champion of Europe and EPL, one after the other. And the blues were strong at the beginning of the season toping the table as well. That’s tough man, even with our full squad, we might manage to pick a point than losing both.
And Brentford are actually a tough team last season and they are even looking more tougher this year.
Man they have scored 8goals already in 3 games, 4 of them against united. We have only outscored them with a single goal despite us having superior attackers.
Crystal palace is the only tough game we have this season out of those beginning fixtures and it was hard fought win.
Best spurs and city and Liverpool score a late equaliser
You could moan, express negative thoughts or whatever you call it. But in my opinion, it’d be better to hold such thoughts until we know our position in December
I think it’s normal for him to praise the team and the manager when he sees and improvement even if it was a single game.
Remember if the result wasn’t in our favor there would be a post showing what we lack in the game.
He’s known to be a big critics, so let him acknowledge what he sees as improvement and convincing.
@gotanidea – well said.
We are definitely getting better but the process isn’t finished. I doubt the gap between us an Man. City will totally be gone…
So, just to clarify, are you saying that we shouldn’t review any game until christmas because its pointless? so should Just Arsenal just go on holiday until december, because any opinion doesn’t really matter right now?
As you can see, thats a pretty silly opinion. Theres no point in ‘holding your opinion’ just because of the time of year. It would make things pretty boring
Yes it’s great so far for arsenal but I think there is need for some efforcements both in midfield and on wings to be sure for top 4,,
no amount of signings would make us sure of top four
Dan kudos to you bro , did you guys know it takes us 18 good years that kind of football experiencing in my lovely Team ARSENAL? #MIKEL ARTETA , DANKE SCHON
Thanks guys. I believe we’re yet to play the big boys as many of you have suggested, but don’t forget we pulled it off against palace but pool failed. Also in football focus is on the next game. As long as we can win the next game, the others will come.
That’s the beauty of football. Win all you can and try to put a point where you feel it’s difficult to win.
It has been a perfect start for us i like the confidence from the goal keeping to the score line too nice to watch wawoo wawoo
We played Saliba when he was ready for the PL. Which protected him from being our scapegoat number 2223.
So it’s ok for us to protect some and scapegoat others?
What happens to back your team many chant all the time?
Who said he wasnt ready for the EPL? Even the management that sent him wasn’t this confident with the decision. And the fact that there was a lot of debate regarding the loan from and outside club makes you think otherwise. If it was that obvious people won’t have to debate about it like they did.
However, he has improved with the loan no doubt and it was the right decision to go on loan.
Exactly what I wanted to add, just can’t let go of the saliba thing, like how is anyone sure it would have been better if he stayed. There is a reason why buy option wasn’t inserted in his loan because he important to Arteta. Arteta saw him in training and he thinks he needs more game time to develop
I am not worried of spurs and Chelsea, my worry is city and pool , can’t quite remember the last time we won at
anfield . Those are the games I’ll be looking at keenly this season we take points from them and I’ll say massive progress
Again don’t get carried away guys . It’s so early . We will know where we are when tougher fixtures come around.
Remember Spurs some how have won yesterday as well and they have tough fixtures as well . They got 7 points which is good too.
We need beat the team around us also to be in Champions league . However I am very optimistic this season and can’t wait to see how we play against Man U and Spurs . But first let’s win our next two