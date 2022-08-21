If Arsenal keep playing like against Bournemouth, how can I be negative?

Was Saturday the best Arsenal performance under Arteta? by Dan

There have been other highlights of course, such as the first half of last season’s NLD at the Emirates.

Yet in terms of witnessing 90 minutes where we completely controlled the tempo of a game, the scenes at the Vitality were unrivalled.

Yes, Bournemouth have just been promoted, haven’t done much transfer activity, and Scott Parker admitted they didn’t show up in the first 45 minutes, but take nothing away from the many things we did well.

I have never had a problem admitting being negative when certain standards are not being met. To be a big club you have to think like a big club.

I don’t call 5th progress, I don’t celebrate 2-2 draws at home to Palace, I’m not afraid to question decisions just because it’s the team I support.

Our manager agrees with me. How many times during Amazon’s All or Nothing Series did he talk about the pressure for a club our size is to win every game?

He will defend his squad whatever the result as long as he sees effort and commitment.

On the South Coast not just were his values met, but the ethos of the badge also.

The Gunners demanded the ball, movement off the ball was outstanding. The few times possession was lost, there was an obsession to win it back. We didn’t worry about the opposition’s strengths; we focused on what we do well.

There’s a confidence and a swagger that we haven’t seen from this group of players before, playing like they now believe they are good enough to be at this level.

The new arrivals have lifted those around them.

You can tell Jesus and Zinchenko have come from a winning environment; their tactical understanding is superb.

Our Ukranian full back’s ability to step into midfield and pick a pass was mesmerising this weekend.

Saliba was so dominant; the away fans sang his name continuously. The only critique is we have waited too long to give him his chance?

Remember though the age of the majority of our dressing room means in theory they should only get better?

Saturday was Arsenal to me, very proud to be a Gooner.

We won’t win the title but that’s never been my gripe.

If we play like that every week, the likes of myself will hold my hands up…

Dan Smith